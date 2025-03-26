2027 Nissan Rogue: Everything We Know

Nissan's compact SUV is getting a full redesign next year

2027 Nissan Rogue teaser
  • The 2027 Nissan Rogue will be a big departure from the current SUV in more than a few ways.
  • New engine options, fresh looks and a modern interior should make the Rogue far more competitive.
  • Expect to see the new Rogue sometime in 2026.

The Nissan Rogue is arguably the brand's most important car. In 2024 Nissan sold 56,568 of them, but the company thinks it can do better. To that end, the 2027 Rogue is going to be one of Nissan's most important cars in a while, bringing new technologies, new looks and (finally) a hybrid powertrain.

2027 Nissan Rogue: Powertrain options aglore

Nissan knows full well it lags behind Honda and Toyota when it comes to the diversity of its powertrains. To that end, the 2027 Rogue is going to add more options beyond the turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder that's under the hood of the current SUV. While the gas-only option will be sticking around, Nissan is going to introduce its next generation E-Power hybrid powertrain to the U.S. market for the first time with the new Rogue.

2024 Nissan Rogue

If you've never heard of E-Power, you're probably not alone. Unlike normal hybrids, Nissan's hybrid system uses a gas engine to charge up a battery pack, and an electric motor is the only thing that drives the wheels. There's no transmission and the engine has no physical connection to the wheels. When you're at low speed the engine is off and it's just the electric motor driving the wheels, while at higher speeds, the engine regularly feeds power to a generator that charges up the battery. Nissan says cars are more efficient and better to drive this way — it's like driving an EV thanks to the motor's smooth power delivery.

The third generation of the brand's E-Power tech is what we'll see in the next Rogue. Nissan told us it's going to be 15% more efficient than the current setup on highways, reduce tailpipe emissions even further and be both quieter and more refined than before.

The Rogue is also going to get a plug-in hybrid model, though that will likely come after the car's initial launch. A Mitsubishi-sourced plug-in is coming for the 2026 Rogue, but this new plug-in hybrid will be developed entirely in house and will be unique to Nissan.

New looks

We never had many nice to say about the current Rogue's styling, and that's because it's just a little bit of an oddball. The new Rogue won't look any more conventional, but it's going to have real styling cues that identify it as a Nissan. The striped, multi-lightbar motif that the company has been using on cars like the Kicks and new Murano will be modified slightly, with the lights talking on a more hexagonal shape and being pushed to the far edges of the front grille — the teaser image above displays this, even if it is a little grainy. You can expect similar proportions overall, with slight changes to length and height.

2025 Murano interior

The Rogue's getting a new interior

Nissan is looking for ways to spread its costs around, and a good way to do that is to put the same interior in every car. To that end, the interior of the new Rogue is going to be very similar to what's in the current Ariya and Murano. So while it's new to the Rogue, it won't be all that new. Even so, that's no bad thing. These interiors are a major step up for the brand, with their threaded screen instrument cluster and infotainment setup, higher quality materials, and more cohesive overall design.

When is the new Rogue coming?

We expect to see the new Rogue in the middle of next year.

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

