2027 Nissan Rogue: Everything We Know

If you've never heard of E-Power, you're probably not alone. Unlike normal hybrids, Nissan's hybrid system uses a gas engine to charge up a battery pack, and an electric motor is the only thing that drives the wheels. There's no transmission and the engine has no physical connection to the wheels. When you're at low speed the engine is off and it's just the electric motor driving the wheels, while at higher speeds, the engine regularly feeds power to a generator that charges up the battery. Nissan says cars are more efficient and better to drive this way — it's like driving an EV thanks to the motor's smooth power delivery.

The third generation of the brand's E-Power tech is what we'll see in the next Rogue. Nissan told us it's going to be 15% more efficient than the current setup on highways, reduce tailpipe emissions even further and be both quieter and more refined than before.

The Rogue is also going to get a plug-in hybrid model, though that will likely come after the car's initial launch. A Mitsubishi-sourced plug-in is coming for the 2026 Rogue, but this new plug-in hybrid will be developed entirely in house and will be unique to Nissan.

New looks

We never had many nice to say about the current Rogue's styling, and that's because it's just a little bit of an oddball. The new Rogue won't look any more conventional, but it's going to have real styling cues that identify it as a Nissan. The striped, multi-lightbar motif that the company has been using on cars like the Kicks and new Murano will be modified slightly, with the lights talking on a more hexagonal shape and being pushed to the far edges of the front grille — the teaser image above displays this, even if it is a little grainy. You can expect similar proportions overall, with slight changes to length and height.