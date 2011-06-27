Estimated values
2007 Nissan Armada SE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,830
|$4,998
|$5,631
|Clean
|$3,536
|$4,616
|$5,201
|Average
|$2,948
|$3,853
|$4,341
|Rough
|$2,360
|$3,089
|$3,481
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Armada LE FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,834
|$6,476
|$7,366
|Clean
|$4,463
|$5,982
|$6,803
|Average
|$3,721
|$4,992
|$5,678
|Rough
|$2,979
|$4,003
|$4,553
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Armada LE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,311
|$5,695
|$6,444
|Clean
|$3,980
|$5,260
|$5,952
|Average
|$3,319
|$4,390
|$4,967
|Rough
|$2,657
|$3,520
|$3,983
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Armada SE FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,177
|$6,362
|$7,543
|Clean
|$3,856
|$5,876
|$6,967
|Average
|$3,215
|$4,904
|$5,815
|Rough
|$2,574
|$3,932
|$4,663
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Armada SE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,036
|$5,179
|$5,798
|Clean
|$3,726
|$4,783
|$5,355
|Average
|$3,107
|$3,992
|$4,469
|Rough
|$2,487
|$3,201
|$3,584
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Armada LE FFV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,089
|$5,503
|$6,268
|Clean
|$3,776
|$5,083
|$5,789
|Average
|$3,148
|$4,242
|$4,832
|Rough
|$2,520
|$3,402
|$3,875
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Armada LE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,614
|$6,020
|$6,782
|Clean
|$4,260
|$5,561
|$6,264
|Average
|$3,552
|$4,641
|$5,228
|Rough
|$2,843
|$3,722
|$4,193
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Armada SE FFV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,633
|$7,154
|$8,515
|Clean
|$4,278
|$6,607
|$7,864
|Average
|$3,567
|$5,515
|$6,564
|Rough
|$2,856
|$4,422
|$5,263