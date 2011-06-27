Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,623
|$6,290
|$7,502
|Clean
|$4,398
|$5,974
|$7,105
|Average
|$3,948
|$5,342
|$6,312
|Rough
|$3,497
|$4,710
|$5,519
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,348
|$5,938
|$7,093
|Clean
|$4,136
|$5,640
|$6,718
|Average
|$3,712
|$5,043
|$5,968
|Rough
|$3,288
|$4,447
|$5,218
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,921
|$5,358
|$6,403
|Clean
|$3,730
|$5,089
|$6,065
|Average
|$3,348
|$4,551
|$5,388
|Rough
|$2,966
|$4,012
|$4,711
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,721
|$5,092
|$6,089
|Clean
|$3,539
|$4,836
|$5,767
|Average
|$3,177
|$4,324
|$5,123
|Rough
|$2,814
|$3,813
|$4,480