Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Consumer Reviews
Great value for money
I've been looking for a CUV for around two years to replace my 15 year old sedan. I was leaning towards an Escape Hybrid, but while researching fuel efficient CUVs, I ran into a USNEWS article that described this as the best CUV for the money. I'm glad I test drove one. All profesional reviews blast the "performance" of this, but unless you're into sports cars and like driving really fast and making quick getaways from traffic lights, it doesn't matter. I don't plan speeding tickets into my budget either and usually drive around the limit with my small kid in the back. This car is perfect for a small family. The rear isn't too roomy, but is adequate.
Don't let the experts fool you, this is the best crossover suv to get
I'm a mom of 2 kids who used to drive a 2000 Toyota Sienna van and needed a change. I test drove the Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V, Kia Sportage, Nissan Rogue, Toyota RAV 4, Mazda CX-7, Chevrolet Equinox and they just don't have the ride comfort of the Outback Sport. I drive my kids to school everyday and have minimal highway miles traveled, but no matter where I go I can't help but smile because I paid less for a car I feel gives you more standard and even with some options added on, is a better value than the cars mentioned above. Don't let the reviews on the engine noise sway you from test driving this vehicle. In the end that is the true test of if a vehicle is right for you or not.
Reliable, but uninspiring
This car has been very reliable. I bought mine in fall of 2011 and, apart from regular maintenance, this car hasn't seen any time back at the dealership. The rest of the car, though, is rather unimpressive. Despite the sporty exterior, the underpowered engine makes this car beyond boring to drive and inspires no confidence when needed. The poor engine would almost be forgivable if the car achieved the advertised gas mileage, but after nearly 3 years of ownership I still average around 20mpg City and 25mpg Highway. This is mostly due to the fact that the pedal needs to be on the floor most of the time to keep up with traffic. Mitsu would have been much better off including their 2.4L engine.
Peppy enough for me, stylish and nice features.
Job location change increased my commute to nearly 80miles round trip. Traded in my heavy, thirsty truck for something a bit sporty, comfortable and CUV-like in terms of cargo capacity. Test drove several Hyundai products including the Tucson and went to the Mitsu dealer last. Nice features on the ES at the sub 20k price point including handsfree phone integration via FUSE system, telescoping steering wheel, full complement of steering wheel controls including magnesium paddle shifters for the CVT. Some soft touch surfaces on the dash and door panels. The 4B11 2.0L is not a hot rod but once you become accustomed to the acceleration with CVT it is more than enough for typical driving.
Fun to Drive!!!
I absolutely love this car! I've had 2 Hondas & a Jeep and by far I like this much better! You get all the little extras etc. heated seats, blue tooth, keyless entry and start for much less than Honda. It looks so great and smart to drive! Make sure you get the larger wheels and 4wd for all the difference in the world! We just had a major snow storm and this cuv handled better than any suv I've ever driven! Thanks to Mitsb for an affordable and awesome cuv! handled better than any suv I've ever had (my last one was a jeep) I love my new small crossover and it is a blast to drive! You will love it too!
Sponsored cars related to the Outlander Sport
Related Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 Outlander PHEV
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 Outlander
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019