Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Consumer Reviews

4.3
24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great value for money

0ffroader, 05/06/2011
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

I've been looking for a CUV for around two years to replace my 15 year old sedan. I was leaning towards an Escape Hybrid, but while researching fuel efficient CUVs, I ran into a USNEWS article that described this as the best CUV for the money. I'm glad I test drove one. All profesional reviews blast the "performance" of this, but unless you're into sports cars and like driving really fast and making quick getaways from traffic lights, it doesn't matter. I don't plan speeding tickets into my budget either and usually drive around the limit with my small kid in the back. This car is perfect for a small family. The rear isn't too roomy, but is adequate.

Don't let the experts fool you, this is the best crossover suv to get

researchmommy, 01/16/2011
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

I'm a mom of 2 kids who used to drive a 2000 Toyota Sienna van and needed a change. I test drove the Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V, Kia Sportage, Nissan Rogue, Toyota RAV 4, Mazda CX-7, Chevrolet Equinox and they just don't have the ride comfort of the Outback Sport. I drive my kids to school everyday and have minimal highway miles traveled, but no matter where I go I can't help but smile because I paid less for a car I feel gives you more standard and even with some options added on, is a better value than the cars mentioned above. Don't let the reviews on the engine noise sway you from test driving this vehicle. In the end that is the true test of if a vehicle is right for you or not.

Reliable, but uninspiring

darkcoupon, 09/02/2014
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

This car has been very reliable. I bought mine in fall of 2011 and, apart from regular maintenance, this car hasn't seen any time back at the dealership. The rest of the car, though, is rather unimpressive. Despite the sporty exterior, the underpowered engine makes this car beyond boring to drive and inspires no confidence when needed. The poor engine would almost be forgivable if the car achieved the advertised gas mileage, but after nearly 3 years of ownership I still average around 20mpg City and 25mpg Highway. This is mostly due to the fact that the pedal needs to be on the floor most of the time to keep up with traffic. Mitsu would have been much better off including their 2.4L engine.

Peppy enough for me, stylish and nice features.

cdt2833, 07/21/2011
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Job location change increased my commute to nearly 80miles round trip. Traded in my heavy, thirsty truck for something a bit sporty, comfortable and CUV-like in terms of cargo capacity. Test drove several Hyundai products including the Tucson and went to the Mitsu dealer last. Nice features on the ES at the sub 20k price point including handsfree phone integration via FUSE system, telescoping steering wheel, full complement of steering wheel controls including magnesium paddle shifters for the CVT. Some soft touch surfaces on the dash and door panels. The 4B11 2.0L is not a hot rod but once you become accustomed to the acceleration with CVT it is more than enough for typical driving.

Fun to Drive!!!

sunnyray, 12/29/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I absolutely love this car! I've had 2 Hondas & a Jeep and by far I like this much better! You get all the little extras etc. heated seats, blue tooth, keyless entry and start for much less than Honda. It looks so great and smart to drive! Make sure you get the larger wheels and 4wd for all the difference in the world! We just had a major snow storm and this cuv handled better than any suv I've ever driven! Thanks to Mitsb for an affordable and awesome cuv! handled better than any suv I've ever had (my last one was a jeep) I love my new small crossover and it is a blast to drive! You will love it too!

