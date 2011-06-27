Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,825
|$7,182
|$8,591
|Clean
|$5,560
|$6,862
|$8,183
|Average
|$5,029
|$6,221
|$7,369
|Rough
|$4,499
|$5,581
|$6,554
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,265
|$7,894
|$9,574
|Clean
|$5,980
|$7,542
|$9,120
|Average
|$5,409
|$6,838
|$8,212
|Rough
|$4,839
|$6,135
|$7,304
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,322
|$9,107
|$10,955
|Clean
|$6,988
|$8,701
|$10,435
|Average
|$6,322
|$7,889
|$9,397
|Rough
|$5,655
|$7,078
|$8,358
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,983
|$8,695
|$10,467
|Clean
|$6,665
|$8,307
|$9,971
|Average
|$6,029
|$7,532
|$8,978
|Rough
|$5,393
|$6,757
|$7,986
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,150
|$12,593
|$15,124
|Clean
|$9,688
|$12,032
|$14,407
|Average
|$8,764
|$10,909
|$12,973
|Rough
|$7,839
|$9,787
|$11,539
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,137
|$8,891
|$10,705
|Clean
|$6,812
|$8,495
|$10,198
|Average
|$6,162
|$7,702
|$9,183
|Rough
|$5,512
|$6,910
|$8,168