Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,825$7,182$8,591
Clean$5,560$6,862$8,183
Average$5,029$6,221$7,369
Rough$4,499$5,581$6,554
Estimated values
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,265$7,894$9,574
Clean$5,980$7,542$9,120
Average$5,409$6,838$8,212
Rough$4,839$6,135$7,304
Estimated values
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,322$9,107$10,955
Clean$6,988$8,701$10,435
Average$6,322$7,889$9,397
Rough$5,655$7,078$8,358
Estimated values
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,983$8,695$10,467
Clean$6,665$8,307$9,971
Average$6,029$7,532$8,978
Rough$5,393$6,757$7,986
Estimated values
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,150$12,593$15,124
Clean$9,688$12,032$14,407
Average$8,764$10,909$12,973
Rough$7,839$9,787$11,539
Estimated values
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,137$8,891$10,705
Clean$6,812$8,495$10,198
Average$6,162$7,702$9,183
Rough$5,512$6,910$8,168
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,560 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,862 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Lancer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,560 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,862 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,560 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,862 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ranges from $4,499 to $8,591, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.