Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for Sale Near Me
63 listings
- 24,127 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,999
- 46,786 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,000
- 97,399 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,997
- 76,536 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$21,998
- 83,400 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,777
- 97,953 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,500$445 Below Market
- 88,118 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,999
- 62,801 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$30,995
- 47,836 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,900
- 73,692 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,995
- 112,097 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,933
- 51,418 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,995
- 96,446 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$22,000
- 32,444 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,900
- 30,174 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$29,995
- 80,621 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,900
- 69,085 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$23,999
- 105,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,997
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.52 Reviews
Report abuse
bull12,01/20/2011
what an amazing honor to be the first to write a review on the 2011 gsr. OK enough with that nonsense, . So as i pull out of the dealership into heavy traffic, it then dawns on me that I'm in a super car, just before a screeching to a halt to avoid hitting the car there in front of I.Now just out of pure luck I finally make it to the highway(30 minutes later). Yes pedal to the metal and as that twin scroll turbo unleashes all fury on that on that unmistakable 4B11, it throws me back in the seat to be overwhelmed with brain crushing torque, then I click to 4th gear, only to look down and see that I'm already splitting hairs at 120 MPH " oh dang this thang can move" then I have to pump fluid i
- 2020 X2