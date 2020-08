Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for Sale Near Me

Beaver Toyota of Cumming - Cumming / Georgia

***TWIN CLUTCH AUTOMATIC***HARD TO FIND REPEAT HARD TO FIND CALL OR CLICK NOW***BOLT ON'S NOTHING CRAZY***THIS WRAP WAS DONE RT BIG $$$***IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND LANCER EVO MR WITH THE GOODIES***THE BEAVER WAY WILL SAVE YOU TIME AND MONEY***LIKE ALWAYS NOT BECAUSE OF CORONA WE CAN COMPLETE DEAL FROM YOUR HOME OR OFFICE BUT YOULL WANT TO SEE OUR STATE OF THE ART FACILITY NO EXPENSE WAS SPARED TO ENSURE YOUR TOTAL SATISFACTION***MARKET BASED PRICING WHERE WE PRICE TO SELL NOT DISCOUNT BUT NEVER LOSE A DEAL OVER $VALUE$***WERE FAMILY OWNED AND OUR VALUES SHINE THOUGH***WE DO IT THE RIGHT WAY NO GAMES***WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU SOON***Clean CARFAX. Blue 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR AWD 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC Turbocharged/Intercooled WHY BUY FROM BEAVER TOYOTA OF CUMMING? At Beaver Toyota of Cumming, we're here to WOW ya! Our staff is 100% dedicated to customer satisfaction and we understand that you need clear, transparent information throughout the car buying process. We feature an exclusive 30-DAY USED CAR EXCHANGE POLICY. Don't like it? Just bring it back for one you love. WOW PRICE! With our live market pricing philosophy, we offer the right cars at the right price, and the transparency to back it up!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA32W5FV7BU044269

Stock: T044269

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020