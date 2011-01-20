Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for Sale Near Me

63 listings
Lancer Evolution Reviews & Specs
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in White
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    24,127 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,999

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Gray
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    46,786 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,000

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    97,399 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,997

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    76,536 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,998

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Black
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    83,400 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,777

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Black
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    97,953 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $22,500

    $445 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    88,118 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $26,999

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Gray
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    62,801 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $30,995

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Red
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    47,836 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,900

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Gray
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    73,692 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    112,097 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,933

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    51,418 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    96,446 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,000

    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Black
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    32,444 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,900

    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Black
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    30,174 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    80,621 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,900

    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    69,085 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,999

    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Black
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    105,670 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,997

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
Overall Consumer Rating
4.52 Reviews
Write a review
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
the world in your palm
bull12,01/20/2011
what an amazing honor to be the first to write a review on the 2011 gsr. OK enough with that nonsense, . So as i pull out of the dealership into heavy traffic, it then dawns on me that I'm in a super car, just before a screeching to a halt to avoid hitting the car there in front of I.Now just out of pure luck I finally make it to the highway(30 minutes later). Yes pedal to the metal and as that twin scroll turbo unleashes all fury on that on that unmistakable 4B11, it throws me back in the seat to be overwhelmed with brain crushing torque, then I click to 4th gear, only to look down and see that I'm already splitting hairs at 120 MPH " oh dang this thang can move" then I have to pump fluid i
Report abuse
Popular new car reviews and ratings