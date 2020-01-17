Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 28,934 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$34,995$3,068 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this eye-catching, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, NONSMOKER, FINAL EDITION 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (AWD) with MANUAL TRANSMISSION. This compact car boasts a capable engine and roomy cabin. With its odometer now reading 28,934, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until April or 60,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - A NAVIGATION PACKAGE with 7-INCH TOUCHSCREEN - L.E.D. ILLUMINATION PACKAGE - AN EXTERIOR PACKAGE - SUPER-ALL WHEEL CONTROL DRIVING DYNAMICS - ACTIVE YAW CONTROL - HEATED SIDE-VIEW MIRRORS - BREMBO HIGH-PERFORMANCE BRAKING SYSTEM - TRACTION CONTROL LOGIC - FUSE HANDS-FREE LINK SYSTEM with BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY - MICRON AIR FILTRATION ...and so much more! Check out the window sticker for additional features. (just above Basic Info, to the far right) SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition sedan! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W7FV9FU027958
Stock: 24101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 13,606 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,995$2,044 Below Market
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W8FV0FU004543
Stock: s7432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,146 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$36,995$757 Below Market
Nissan of Westbury - Westbury / New York
Odometer is 19463 miles below market average! NISSAN OF WESTBURY - WHERE CUSTOMERS COME FIRST!, BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, CARFAX 1 OWNER VEHICLE, FINAL EDITION!, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Head Unit w/6 Speakers, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 x 8.5 Enkei Dark Chrome Alloy. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Octane Blue 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution AWD 5-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC Turbocharged/IntercooledRecent Arrival!Reviews:* Excellent steering and handling; potent turbocharged engine; standard all-wheel drive; responsive automated manual transmission. Source: Edmunds* The 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is a unique rally inspired sedan with an impressive design. It is offered in 2 models: the GSR and the MR. With its incredible angles and sporty look, combined with stunning features like vents in the hood and fenders, this car is bound to turn some heads. Plus, the Evolution is simply a blast to drive with its 291 horsepower engine, Brembo braking system, Super All-Wheel Control, and an incredible ability to grip the road. Both models come with a 2.0-liter MIVEC 4-cylinder turbocharged engine designed to thrill when you step on the gas. The difference is that the higher-end MR gives you a 6-speed Twin Clutch Sportronic Shift Transmission transmission with paddle shifters on the steering wheel, and the GSR is a 5-speed manual. The GSR gets an EPA estimated 17 MPG City and 23 MPG Highway, and the MR gets 17 MPG City and 22 MPG Highway. Inside, you'll find a modern yet straightforward cabin, with a generous helping of technology. Get comfortable in the Recaro semi-bucket front seats that provide outstanding lateral support during high-speed cornering and long-term comfort for daily driving. These seats also come with an available heated option as well. The 140-watt audio system in the Lancer Evolution features SiriusXM, HD Radio, and a dazzling 6.1-inch touchscreen display. The available navigation system features a 7-inch HD touchscreen, all-new 3D mapping, road speed limits, expanded Points of Interest and Mapcare. The Optional Rockford Fosgate premium sound system pumps up to 710 watts through nine speakers including a 10-inch dual-voice coil subwoofer with Punch Control to deliver deep, rich bass and crystal-clear highs. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W7FV7FU028445
Stock: U4746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 39,832 miles
$32,469$2,098 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Clean CARFAX. Off White 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution AWD 5-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC Turbocharged/Intercooled AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Four wheel independent suspension, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Head Unit w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18 x 8.5 Enkei Dark Chrome Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W7FV6FU028260
Stock: MZP1215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,558 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,470$2,095 Below Market
Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida
***CLEAN CARFAX REPORT REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY GSR MODEL 291HP TURBOCHARGED INTERCOOLED 2.0L IV MIVEC DOHC ENGINE WITH 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION AND AWD AEM COLD AIR INTAKE AND CHARGE PIPES MAP TUBULAR TURBO MANIFOLD STRUT TOWER BRACE MERCURY GRAY METALLIC EXTERIOR BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR WITH MANUAL ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATING LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL AND SHIFT BOOT WEIGHTED SHIFT KNOB COLOR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM/SAT RADIO WITH BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY ROCKFORD FOSGATE PREMIUM SOUND WITH 6 SPEAKERS SINGLE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROLS WITH ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING AND HOT HEAT KEYLESS ENTRY STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS HANDS FREE VOICE COMMANDS CRUISE CONTROL AUTOMATIC DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS WITH FOGLAMPS FUNCTIONAL AIR INTAKE STYLE HOOD RALLYARMOUR MUDFLAPS BREMBO BIG BRAKE KIT 18 INCH ENKEI MULTI-SPOKE PREMIUM WHEELS REAR DIFFUSER DUAL EXHAUST FINANING AVAILABLE EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE TRADES WELCOME***Lancer Evolution GSR, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC Turbocharged/Intercooled, 5-Speed Manual, AWD, Mercury Gray, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 18 x 8.5 Enkei Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Rockford Fosgate Premium Sound System, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Appearance Package, FAST Key Passive Entry, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, GSR Sight & Sound Package, Heated door mirrors, HID Headlamps w/Daytime Running Lights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Head Unit w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Sight & Sound Package, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Mercury Gray 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR AWD 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC Turbocharged/IntercooledAt Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W8FV3FU017724
Stock: A017724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 13,082 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,991
Lapin Motor Co. - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W7FV2FU028272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,186 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$37,495
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition AWD. 2 Owner EVO with a Clean car-fax available! Manual transmission. ONLY 18,000 Miles. This vehicle is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, tinted windows and, cruise control, power windows and locks, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W7FV4FU028869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,860 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,885
Universal Mitsubishi - Duarte / California
There's Only One EVO..... Excellent Steering and Handling; Potent Turbocharged Engine... It's Value is Greater Than When New.... Only 15K Miles... One-Owner and Clean CARFAX. Mercury Gray 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR AWD 5-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC Turbocharged/Intercooled Large Evo Spolier, Brembo Brakes*, Rockford Fosgate Premium Sound System, FAST Key Passive Entry, GSR Sight & Sound Package, HID Headlamps w/Daytime Running Lights. Recent Arrival! Our haggle-free value pricing ensures you get the best deal without having to suffer through the usual headaches. Stop by today for a test drive or call for more info, and experience the Universal Mitsubishi difference, where we make you feel like family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W8FV2FU011090
Stock: D1692S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 24,970 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$31,995$1,289 Below Market
Mint Auto Sales (Orlando) - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W8FV5FU020298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,999
South Coast Mitsubishi - Costa Mesa / California
LOW MILES, -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control ABS Brakes -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Mitsubishi Lancer is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W8FV3FU016668
Stock: S10237P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,944 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,000
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. **WE FINANCE** FINAL EDITION / ONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY TO OWN ONE OF THE GREATEST MADE VEHICLE / PERFECT COLLECTOR VEHICLE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W7FV4FU027253
Stock: M7253
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,330 miles
$35,995
WARWICK AUTOPARK - Lititz / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FV8FU010279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,990 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$33,900
Bell Mitsubishi - Rahway / New Jersey
A Lancer Evolution in this condition, with these options and this color combination is an absolute rarity! This 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR is proudly offered by Bell Mitsubishi Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution. This low mileage Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. This Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will. This is your chance to own the very rare Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution. More information about the 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution: At the base level, the Lancer packs plenty of fun and safety features into a sub-$18,000 package. The $29,495 Ralliart model features all-wheel drive and a mild turbocharged engine with enough performance to surprise. Sportback models add increased cargo carrying functionality. The base Lancer returns great fuel economy, achieving 25 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway. The Lancer Evolution continues to be one of the best performance values available. A 291-horsepower turbocharged 4-cylinder engine combined with Mitsubishi's famed Super All-Wheel Control system makes for intense power and control at a price around $35,000. Strengths of this model include available all-wheel-drive, excellent performance from Ralliart model, lots of sporty fun, Sportback hatchback functionality, and intense performance from the Evolution model
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W8FV8FU020585
Stock: 32032M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 66,624 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,983
Atlanta Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner.Extended Warranty Available, Bluetooth, Multi-function Steering Wheel, AM/FM Rockford Fosgate Premium Sound System, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Cloth Seat Trim, Outside temperature display, Power windows, Radio data system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors.2015 Mitsubishi Lancer2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC Turbocharged/Intercooled 4D SedanEvolution MR White6-Speed Automatic Twin Clutch with Sportronic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FV7FU009933
Stock: AB2820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, Personal Use
$128,999
Stevens Creek Subaru - San Jose / California
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution FINAL EDITION **NAVIGATION GPS**, **HARD TO FIND EQUIPMENT PACKAGE!**, **LIKE NEW, SUPER CLEAN, ALMOST NEW!**, EXTERIOR PACKAGE $1,500.00 aFRONT, SIDE, AND REAR AIRDAMS aBRAKE AIR GUIDES aREAR SPOILER EXTENSION, Lancer Evolution FINAL EDITION, 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC Turbocharged/Intercooled.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W7FV5FU028606
Stock: 5179P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, Personal Use
$138,999
Stevens Creek Subaru - San Jose / California
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution FINAL EDITION **ONE OWNER CLEAN HISTORY REPORT!!**, **NAVIGATION GPS**, **HARD TO FIND EQUIPMENT PACKAGE!**, aNAVIGATION SYSTEM WITH HIGH DEFINITION 7' TOUCH SCREEN, REAL TIME TRAFFIC, 3D MAPPING, AND MAPCAREÂ INCLUDES 2 ANNUAL MAP UPDATES (REPLACES AUDIO HEAD UNIT), Lancer Evolution FINAL EDITION, AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W7FV5FU027620
Stock: 5178P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 43,149 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$36,988
South Coast Mitsubishi - Costa Mesa / California
This 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Final Edition, has a great Mercury Gray exterior, and a clean Black interior! -Only 43,149 miles which is low for a 2015 ! This model has many valuable options -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -All Wheel Drive -Auto Climate Control -Fog Lights -Security System -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Rain Sensing Wipers -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Traction Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 2480 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W7FV8FU028826
Stock: S10226P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,737 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,800
South Coast Mitsubishi - Costa Mesa / California
This 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer GSR, has a great Mercury Gray exterior, and a clean Black interior! -Only 59,737 miles which is low for a 2015 ! This model has many valuable options -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -All Wheel Drive -Auto Climate Control -Fog Lights -Security System -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Traction Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 2480 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W8FV0FU009435
Stock: S10187P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
