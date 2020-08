Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for Sale Near Me

Nissan of Westbury - Westbury / New York

Odometer is 19463 miles below market average! NISSAN OF WESTBURY - WHERE CUSTOMERS COME FIRST!, BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, CARFAX 1 OWNER VEHICLE, FINAL EDITION!, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Head Unit w/6 Speakers, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 x 8.5 Enkei Dark Chrome Alloy. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Octane Blue 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution AWD 5-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC Turbocharged/IntercooledRecent Arrival!Reviews:* Excellent steering and handling; potent turbocharged engine; standard all-wheel drive; responsive automated manual transmission. Source: Edmunds* The 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is a unique rally inspired sedan with an impressive design. It is offered in 2 models: the GSR and the MR. With its incredible angles and sporty look, combined with stunning features like vents in the hood and fenders, this car is bound to turn some heads. Plus, the Evolution is simply a blast to drive with its 291 horsepower engine, Brembo braking system, Super All-Wheel Control, and an incredible ability to grip the road. Both models come with a 2.0-liter MIVEC 4-cylinder turbocharged engine designed to thrill when you step on the gas. The difference is that the higher-end MR gives you a 6-speed Twin Clutch Sportronic Shift Transmission transmission with paddle shifters on the steering wheel, and the GSR is a 5-speed manual. The GSR gets an EPA estimated 17 MPG City and 23 MPG Highway, and the MR gets 17 MPG City and 22 MPG Highway. Inside, you'll find a modern yet straightforward cabin, with a generous helping of technology. Get comfortable in the Recaro semi-bucket front seats that provide outstanding lateral support during high-speed cornering and long-term comfort for daily driving. These seats also come with an available heated option as well. The 140-watt audio system in the Lancer Evolution features SiriusXM, HD Radio, and a dazzling 6.1-inch touchscreen display. The available navigation system features a 7-inch HD touchscreen, all-new 3D mapping, road speed limits, expanded Points of Interest and Mapcare. The Optional Rockford Fosgate premium sound system pumps up to 710 watts through nine speakers including a 10-inch dual-voice coil subwoofer with Punch Control to deliver deep, rich bass and crystal-clear highs. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA32W7FV7FU028445

Stock: U4746

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020