Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Consumer Reviews

Sleeper venster , 08/01/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful CVT takes some time to get used to. Has its quirks but helps with the mpg. I bought the car for an economical commuter which it does beautifully. Averaging 35mpg on my commute-80%highway. Interior is decent-alot of plastic but mitsubishi pulls it off. Exterior styling is nice. Handles well. It's not a BMW, nor does it cost as much. Report Abuse

Pros and Cons jacks74 , 03/17/2013 9 of 10 people found this review helpful This was my first brand new car. A couple months into purchasing it, I had an issue starting it. I took it in and they said that it was a computer glitch with my line of car and that they couldn't fix and to press on the gas to start it when it happens. Currently battling the dealership with that but looking at others comments, it seems it'll likely always do this. Other than that I love it. I would be more satisfied if the dealership could fix the starting issue. I wish I would have purchased it used because the used price of the car would definitely be worth it. Report Abuse

7 years Brittany , 12/11/2018 ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The 2011 Lancer is the first car I owned and I still have it to this day! Has about 115,000 and has never gave me any major problems (been in 2 car accidents). After reaching 100,000 I noticed I was needing maintenance such as oxygen sensor went out and struts were getting bad but that's it. I drive this car on a daily basis and its great on gas and handles really well on my commute to work. I love this car! It was been good to me and I wish I can keep it forever. *NOTE the transmission is very different compared to other cars.When friends or family members drive my car they find the transmission odd due to CVT, but that is something I have gotten use to over the years. Also, beware when changing the transmission oil! I had my transmission oil changed at a local mechanic and it started to over heat. I took it to the dealership and the switched it out (cost about 130.00) and everything went back to normal. I highly recommend you have the transmission changed at the dealer or buy he transmission oil from the dealer and change it yourself speaking from experience. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Two Mitsubishi family. joew6969 , 08/06/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My wife and I just purchased our second 2011 Lancer GTS on August 5, 2011. The 1st was hers and has all the goodies in the Touring and Chrome packages. Mine just has ALL the standard features of the GTS. Mine is Rallye Red with black cloth interior. It has everything I want in a car without add-ons I do not like. Very comfortable riding car, lots of interior room, I am 6'2" and have more than enough room in ALL of the seats. Report Abuse