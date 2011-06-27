Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,583
|$4,948
|$5,954
|Clean
|$3,333
|$4,611
|$5,537
|Average
|$2,835
|$3,937
|$4,704
|Rough
|$2,337
|$3,264
|$3,870
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,990
|$5,586
|$6,761
|Clean
|$3,713
|$5,206
|$6,288
|Average
|$3,158
|$4,446
|$5,342
|Rough
|$2,604
|$3,685
|$4,395
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,324
|$4,477
|$5,332
|Clean
|$3,093
|$4,172
|$4,959
|Average
|$2,630
|$3,563
|$4,212
|Rough
|$2,168
|$2,953
|$3,466
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,123
|$6,956
|$8,310
|Clean
|$4,767
|$6,483
|$7,729
|Average
|$4,055
|$5,536
|$6,565
|Rough
|$3,342
|$4,589
|$5,402
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,605
|$4,864
|$5,796
|Clean
|$3,354
|$4,533
|$5,390
|Average
|$2,853
|$3,871
|$4,579
|Rough
|$2,352
|$3,208
|$3,768
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer DE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,153
|$4,325
|$5,190
|Clean
|$2,934
|$4,031
|$4,827
|Average
|$2,496
|$3,442
|$4,100
|Rough
|$2,057
|$2,853
|$3,374