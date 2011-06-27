  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Lancer
  4. Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer
  5. Appraisal value

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,583$4,948$5,954
Clean$3,333$4,611$5,537
Average$2,835$3,937$4,704
Rough$2,337$3,264$3,870
Sell my 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Lancer near you
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,990$5,586$6,761
Clean$3,713$5,206$6,288
Average$3,158$4,446$5,342
Rough$2,604$3,685$4,395
Sell my 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Lancer near you
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,324$4,477$5,332
Clean$3,093$4,172$4,959
Average$2,630$3,563$4,212
Rough$2,168$2,953$3,466
Sell my 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Lancer near you
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,123$6,956$8,310
Clean$4,767$6,483$7,729
Average$4,055$5,536$6,565
Rough$3,342$4,589$5,402
Sell my 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Lancer near you
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,605$4,864$5,796
Clean$3,354$4,533$5,390
Average$2,853$3,871$4,579
Rough$2,352$3,208$3,768
Sell my 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Lancer near you
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer DE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,153$4,325$5,190
Clean$2,934$4,031$4,827
Average$2,496$3,442$4,100
Rough$2,057$2,853$3,374
Sell my 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Lancer near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,934 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,031 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Lancer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,934 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,031 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,934 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,031 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ranges from $2,057 to $5,190, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.