Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Galant ES V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,247
|$1,697
|$1,945
|Clean
|$1,103
|$1,504
|$1,724
|Average
|$815
|$1,118
|$1,281
|Rough
|$526
|$732
|$838
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Galant ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,168
|$1,582
|$1,812
|Clean
|$1,033
|$1,402
|$1,606
|Average
|$763
|$1,042
|$1,193
|Rough
|$493
|$682
|$781
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Galant LS V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,170
|$1,483
|$1,658
|Clean
|$1,034
|$1,314
|$1,470
|Average
|$764
|$977
|$1,092
|Rough
|$494
|$639
|$715
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Galant DE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,148
|$1,430
|$1,587
|Clean
|$1,016
|$1,267
|$1,406
|Average
|$750
|$942
|$1,045
|Rough
|$485
|$617
|$684
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Galant GTZ V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,569
|$1,997
|$2,235
|Clean
|$1,388
|$1,770
|$1,980
|Average
|$1,025
|$1,315
|$1,472
|Rough
|$662
|$861
|$963
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Galant LS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,231
|$1,763
|$2,056
|Clean
|$1,089
|$1,563
|$1,822
|Average
|$804
|$1,161
|$1,354
|Rough
|$519
|$760
|$886