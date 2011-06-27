Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,540
|$4,647
|$5,416
|Clean
|$3,299
|$4,330
|$5,030
|Average
|$2,819
|$3,696
|$4,258
|Rough
|$2,339
|$3,063
|$3,485
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,091
|$6,764
|$7,926
|Clean
|$4,745
|$6,303
|$7,361
|Average
|$4,054
|$5,381
|$6,230
|Rough
|$3,364
|$4,459
|$5,100
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,369
|$4,399
|$5,117
|Clean
|$3,141
|$4,099
|$4,752
|Average
|$2,683
|$3,499
|$4,022
|Rough
|$2,226
|$2,900
|$3,292
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,479
|$5,967
|$6,997
|Clean
|$4,175
|$5,560
|$6,498
|Average
|$3,567
|$4,746
|$5,501
|Rough
|$2,959
|$3,933
|$4,503
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,037
|$6,680
|$7,821
|Clean
|$4,695
|$6,225
|$7,263
|Average
|$4,012
|$5,314
|$6,148
|Rough
|$3,328
|$4,403
|$5,032