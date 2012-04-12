Used 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me

I LOVE my "new to me" 1994 Mercury GM LS. This is my second Mercury, my first was a 1957. Over the years I have owned over 40 new or used vehicles of every kind, from BMW to Saturn, from car to truck, and this is the best driving of them all. In my family when a car rides nice and smooth we say " it rides like a Greyhound bus" and WOW, does this baby. The only real problem I have had with this car is that the odometer and trip counters stopped working giving me no choice but too change the oil by date alone, wich I would rather not have to only rely. I do not know the exact milage on mine, but it is not over 51,000 and it runs like a new car. Only change, the cassete player had to go

