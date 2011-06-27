Estimated values
1994 Mercury Grand Marquis GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,239
|$1,956
|$2,320
|Clean
|$1,091
|$1,727
|$2,055
|Average
|$796
|$1,270
|$1,525
|Rough
|$501
|$813
|$995
1994 Mercury Grand Marquis LS 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,340
|$2,123
|$2,522
|Clean
|$1,180
|$1,875
|$2,234
|Average
|$861
|$1,378
|$1,658
|Rough
|$542
|$882
|$1,082