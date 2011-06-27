Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG SLC 43 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,301
|$39,909
|$43,010
|Clean
|$36,495
|$39,061
|$42,062
|Average
|$34,885
|$37,365
|$40,165
|Rough
|$33,274
|$35,669
|$38,267
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,400
|$31,535
|$35,197
|Clean
|$27,787
|$30,864
|$34,420
|Average
|$26,561
|$29,524
|$32,868
|Rough
|$25,334
|$28,184
|$31,315