Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)397.5/508.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque273 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower241 hp @ 5550 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
designo Platinum White Leather Packageyes
designo Classic Red Leather Packageyes
designo Light Brown/Black Two-Tone Leatheryes
designo Auburn/Black Two-Tone Leatheryes
AMG Line Exterioryes
designo Porcelain/Black Two-Tone Leatheryes
designo Classic Red/Black Two-Tone Leatheryes
Night Packageyes
designo Curcuma/Black Two-Tone Leatheryes
designo Auburn Leather Packageyes
designo Pastel Yellow/Black Two-Tone Leatheryes
designo Deep White Leather Packageyes
designo Porcelain Leather Packageyes
designo Light Brown Leather Packageyes
designo Platinum White/Black Two-Tone Leatheryes
Premium 2 Packageyes
designo Deep Black Leather Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
designo Deep White/Black Two-Tone Leatheryes
designo Sand Leather Packageyes
designo Pastel Yellow Leather Packageyes
designo Sand/Black Two-Tone Leatheryes
Premium 3 Packageyes
designo Curcuma Leather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Garmin Map Pilotyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Multicolor LED Ambient Lightingyes
RadioComand system w/navigation
Nappa/DINAMICA Sport Steering Wheelyes
Smartphone Integration Packageyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
18" Twin 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Panoramic Roof w/MAGIC SKY CONTROLyes
Rear Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
18" AMG multispoke (Titanium)yes
Black Rear Spoileryes
Chrome Hood Fin Coversyes
Black Roof w/Headliner for Sun Protectionyes
18" AMG Multispoke w/Black Accentsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.
Length162.8 in.
Curb weight3296 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Diamond White Magno
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • designo Shadow Grey Magno (Matte)
Interior Colors
  • designo Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Sahara Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Bengal Red/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Platinum White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Sahara Beige, leatherette
  • Black Nappa (Sport)v, premium leather
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
245/40R17 tiresyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
