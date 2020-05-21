2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
What’s new
- New SLC 300 and AMG SLC 43 Final Edition packages
- Part of third Mercedes SLK generation introduced for 2011 (renamed SLC Roadster for 2017)
Pros & Cons
- Retractable hardtop reduces interior noise
- Distinctive glass roof panel
- Less engaging to drive than rival convertibles
- Antiquated technology interface
- Snug interior, even by convertible standards
2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Review
It's fair to say that the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC, at least in automotive terms, is now receiving AARP enrollment letters in the mail. The current-generation car debuted all the way back for the 2011 model year. While there have been some updates over the years, it's still the same basic car underneath.
Rival luxury roadsters such as the BMW Z4 and the Porsche 718 Boxster have undergone full redesigns since then. Even compared to other Mercedes-Benz cars, the SLC feels as if it was plucked from a different era.
It isn't all bad news. The SLC's styling is handsome, and its retractable hardtop design makes it quieter at freeway speeds than its soft-top rivals. It's also available with a long list of luxury features. If you really want a hardtop, check out the SLC. Otherwise we suggest looking elsewhere.
Our verdict6.2 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The gear changes are smooth and quick in everyday driving. The auto engine stop-start system causes shudders in the cabin and is a little slow to react. It occasionally turns off the engine just before you come to a full stop, resulting in an inelegant lurch.
How comfortable is it?7.0
The AMG SLC 43's ride quality is about average for the class. You feel every flaw in the road and there's substantial jostling over undulations, though it doesn't feel needlessly harsh. Overall, the SLC doesn't stand out from, or trail, the segment when it comes to comfort.
How’s the interior?6.5
It's snug inside the SLC too, though we wouldn't call it cramped. The low roof makes it feel smaller than it is and hurts both forward and rear visibility. The top itself folds in about 20 seconds.
How’s the tech?6.0
The SLC comes with a decent level of driver safety aids. But, like the other in-car tech, they are much less refined than Mercedes' more recent products. The traffic-adaptive cruise control, for example, keeps a good gap but frequently taps the brakes instead of downshifting on a hill, causing small lurches. Other systems are difficult to operate.
How’s the storage?5.5
The interior isn't any better. You'll find few places to put items such as your smartphone or sunglasses, even fewer than in other roadsters in this class. These aren't the most practical vehicles around, but even by the class standard, the SLC falls short.
How economical is it?5.0
Is it a good value?5.0
Wildcard6.0
Which SLC-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class models
The 2020 SLC comes in two basic flavors: the standard SLC 300 and the sporty AMG SLC 43. Feature highlights include:
SLC 300
Come standard with:
- 241-horsepower four-cylinder engine
- Power-retractable hardtop roof with glass panel
- 17-inch wheels with summer performance tires
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Automatic emergency braking
AMG SLC 43
Adds to the SLC 300 with:
- A 385-hp V6 engine
- AMG sport exhaust
- 18-inch wheels with summer performance tires
- LED headlights
- Harman Kardon audio system
- Heated seats with Mercedes' Airscarf neck warmer
- Dual-zone climate control
- Keyless entry and ignition
Main options for the SLC:
- Driver Assistance package (extra driver safety aids)
- Multimedia package (navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto)
- AMG Handling package (sport suspension and limited-slip rear differential)
- Magic Sky Control roof (adjusts the tinting of the roof-panel glass)
To celebrate the end of production, Mercedes-Benz is offering a limited-run SLC Final Edition for both the SLC 300 and the AMG SLC 43. Features include:
- Final Edition badges inside and out
- Unique paint and wheel options
- A few otherwise optional features as standard
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class.
After owning five different Mercedes models over the past 10 years, I have returned to this one as my favorite of all time. The features that I appreciated 10 years ago are still there, but skill fully improved with updated technological capabilities. With so many vehicles growing larger and larger these days, it’s a joy to drive in the city, where parking space availability is minimal. As important as that is, it’s also great fun to open up to the spaces of the long winding road on a warm sunny day!
Features & Specs
|SLC 300 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$49,950
|MPG
|23 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5550 rpm
|AMG SLC 43 2dr Convertible
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$64,650
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite SLC-Class safety features:
- Attention Assist
- Monitors the driver through a variety of means and provides a warning if it detects inattention or drowsiness.
- Active Brake Assist
- Monitors traffic ahead and warns of potential collisions. Can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Warns and helps the driver with steering correction if the car unintentionally begins to drift out of its lane.
Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class vs. BMW Z4
The BMW Z4 is the newest model in an admittedly small class, with the current generation making its debut in 2019. Like the SLC, the Z4 is available with either a four- or a six-cylinder engine, both turbocharged. Unlike the Mercedes, the Z4 comes with a folding soft top rather than a retractable hardtop. From a technology standpoint, the Z4 has a lot more to offer.
Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class vs. Audi TT
The third-gen Audi TT convertible is only available with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes less power than the SLC’s base engine. Audi does make more powerful engines for the TT, but only for the coupe. We do like the TT's standard all-wheel drive and well-appointed interior.
Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class vs. Porsche 718 Boxster
Since the original Boxster debuted in the late 1990s, it's served as the performance benchmark for this class thanks to precise handling and powerful engines. You can also equip it to be just as luxurious as the Mercedes, or even more so. But all that comes at a cost as the Boxster is significantly more expensive than the SLC.
