Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Consumer Reviews
Great Sports Car
This is a very nicely appointed vechicle. Performance is really good. Not so good in snow but that's to be expected.
JOEBENZ
Fast and beautiful looking car black especially with the top down
Not a hairdresser's car.
*The interior is far from cheap. Almost everything is leather, suede, soft to the touch and high quality carbon fiber. The ac temperature wheels are kinda cheap plastic but that's about the only thing that's not grade a quality, and they're really satisfying to turn. *It has dynamic control. 4 modes, eco, comfort, sport and sport plus. In comfort it's really quiet, feels like a regular luxury car. Sport makes it a bit louder and stiffer and somewhat more fun. Sport plus makes it really aggressive, like constantly in the boost range, crazy throttle blips while downshifting and obnoxiously loud. Super stiff and handles like it's on rails in sport plus. I'm a die hard manual guy and I fell in LOVE with sport plus. *It's quicker than you think it is. When you get on it, it will break loose at high rpms even on dry pavement. I love that it puts you back in the seat when boost hits. Only complaints I have are that the steering is really numb compared to how well it handles and it can be tail happy in corners.
Awesome vehicle
Super fast and nimble. I can't believe they have discontinued after 2020 model year.
