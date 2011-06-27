Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews
Great Car!
I own a 2011 SL63 AMG. This is probably the best SL63 that MB has ever made. Terrific handling and performance. Lots of power for a thrilling driving experience. I strongly recommend the car. This car is a beast for the right driver but can also become a cruiser if you switch it to the settings for that. It has been very reliable for the most part. If you're looking for a luxury muscle car that can do it all, it would be hard to match this car. Definitely a nice machine..
A great car diminished by a few flaws.
Purchased new, and as an everyday driver, we've logged 18k. The car's excellence is diminished only by a few ergonomic issues. The heat controls for the seats are mounted on the door, making it impossible to adjust without taking your eyes off the road, and don't get me talking about programming the GPS! It has an outdated feel - My mobile phone is much better! The drivetrain shifts smoothly, and the engine delivers the perfect combination of torque and horsepower. If the interior design falls behind the outstanding engineering of the rest of the car.
THE PEARL MONSTER!!
I have owned this SL-63 from day one! Fantastic car. except: a) buy extra spoiler plates for that front "black bar". Everyone scrapes it. b) every 3-yrs seems it needs engine mounts too. c) vacuum hoses go often once you hit that 6 th year of owning. It is truly expensive. Like $1,500.00-$3,000.00. be ready. But if you compare it to a new pmt of avg of $1,200.00 per mo. well you see; it is not too bad. don't like new sl's. I have pearl & diamond white. Those were the bomb in 2011/2012! Good luck!
No wonder Germany lost the war, twice!
Run away from Mercedes, it is a poorly designed car that uses expensive parts of poor quality. This car reminds me of the mid 70's junk that Detroit put out. Dumped the car. Avoid Mercedes and buy an Audi, Ford or anything else
SL 550 Designo
wonderful auto
