Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,933
|$26,946
|$30,619
|Clean
|$19,297
|$24,871
|$28,163
|Average
|$16,023
|$20,720
|$23,250
|Rough
|$12,750
|$16,569
|$18,338
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL65 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,412
|$36,564
|$39,912
|Clean
|$28,956
|$33,748
|$36,710
|Average
|$24,045
|$28,115
|$30,307
|Rough
|$19,133
|$22,483
|$23,904
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 2dr Convertible (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,633
|$34,521
|$40,410
|Clean
|$22,707
|$31,862
|$37,168
|Average
|$18,855
|$26,544
|$30,685
|Rough
|$15,003
|$21,226
|$24,202
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,348
|$18,706
|$21,897
|Clean
|$12,305
|$17,265
|$20,141
|Average
|$10,217
|$14,384
|$16,628
|Rough
|$8,130
|$11,502
|$13,115