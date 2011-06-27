Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews
SL55
Overall I would recommend this vehicle to all who have the ability to own one. This vehicle is beautiful, fun to drive, powerful, handles well and is a real nice overall sports car. The electric top makes this a real gem. I like the car but maintaining a full tank of gas is a challenge. I waited my entire life to afford such a vehicle and now that I own it I must say it was worth the wait!
SL 600
I purchased my 2008 SL 600 new back in 2009; this was my first purchase of a performance luxury car. I just love everything about the car. The engine torque is amazing; when the twin turbochargers spool up the acceleration is scary fast. Cornering is flat and feels very secure. Interior noise is very low and luxurious. The overall build quality is second to none. I have owned the car for six years now and the only expense has been standard maintenance. The car did not have a single warranty repair during the warranty period or any repair required to date. I have owned the car for 8 years now and still no repairs, just standard maintenance. Slightly disappointing resale value, since only 110 units were sold in the US in 2008 you would think the car would hold resale value better.
As good as it gets
While growing up heading into NYC, I would see the Sl 500's and told myself that some day I would own one. Went to get my wife an E 350, and this car was sitting along side it. Having MB handle the depreciation, it was still above my range, but what the heck. Yes, the Corvette and the BMW are faster, but what a way to get there. I don't need to feel every break in the pavement. The transmission is superb and gets out of the way. The engine is silent. The breaks keep it safe (the one thing I miss on my 335i). I don't know what people don't like about the Bose Stereo, and I am an audiophile. If you have the bucks, this is the car.
What A Machine
This MB SL55 AMG is one of the most powerful, exciting vehicles I've ever owned. The performance is unbelievably good. I've timed my own full-bore start and got to 60 in 4.5 seconds. Handling is easily better than both a BMW M6 and a Porsche 911 Turbo S.(I've road tested both) Obviously, the retractable hardtop is the biggest party piece of the SL and it works beautifully in about 22 seconds. The interior is very well done and the Mercedes trademark massaging seats works wonderfully. But after a long distance trip, you will feel it for the ride is very firm. Fuel economy is not as bad as expected for a 500 horsepower V8. Expect like 15 city and 19 highway. Bravo Mercedes-AMG.
Kinda like a beast in a little black skirt
When you are riding or driving in this car it is so luxuriously quiet and comfortable it is easy to forget what a beast it really is when you are obey the speed limits and driving along with everyday traffic. It is just is quiet and comfortable and in control at 45 mph a it is at 135mph. If a passenger was blindfolded they would not be able to tell the difference if you were driving at either of those speeds. The ABC option seems to defy the laws of centrifugal force when you whip it around corners at speeds other cars would lurch to the side and throw passengers in your lap, you hardly notice any effect at all. I get better gas mileage than the 21mpg the sticker says it gets on the highway. At a cruise controlled 79 mph, I average a decent 23.5 mpg. This car is more fun to drive, top up or down, than any car I have ever driven before; whether it's just around the corner or 800 mile day trip.
