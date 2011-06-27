Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews

After 11 years with my SL55 Mike , 01/14/2018 SL55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I thought I would write this review so that anyone thinking about buying an SL55 (2007 to 2008) would have an idea on what to expect. Since you can buy a nice one for less than $30k if I didn't already own one I would get one. In my ratings review there are some things that are now on almost every car that my 07 has on it which was advanced for its day. You don't get lane departure, but you do get front and rear warning sensors, adaptive cruise keeps you safe on the highway and the Active Body Control keeps this car flat through the hardest turn. I have had several other cars since I got the SL 55 in late 2006 but I keep it because there isn't another car that can do all it can do and still get compliments when I pull in for gas. Yes you will have to keep the car serviced but at 10k intervals that is not a big deal and to listen to that supercharger whine when you floor it is pure magic. I think in a few years this will be considered a classic and the value will go up. Report Abuse

One of the best used cars you can buy for price Alex D. , 08/08/2018 SL550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I daily a 2007 SL 550, it is my only car. I bought about a year and a half ago with 64k miles on the car. I absolutely adore this car, it's the (almost) perfect mix of sporty and comfortable. The seats could have a bit more legroom, but I am 6'4" and I can make it work. Cargo space is sometimes an issue, but that's my fault for daily-ing a convertible. In my opinion, the design is still absolutely beautiful, I prefer it to the newer generations actually. Repairs have not been cheap, but not too bad either, pretty reliable car, I have put 22k miles on the car and have spent about 3k total on services, repairs, and tires. It's a lot of fun to drive, and has a reasonable amount of power, handles very well. The automatic folding hardtop is the dream, super quick and easy, from coupe to convertible in seconds, that's really the best thing about the car. For the price, you're getting a world class touring convertible that will still turn heads and thrill you everyday. Yes, the electronics are pretty outdated, and it doesn't even have an aux port, but as a car, it's fantastic. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

High Performance and High Costs D.M. Schwartz , 06/25/2017 SL55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I've had my 2004 SL55 AMG for about a month. Compared to the many sporty and luxury cars I've previously owned, the SL55 stands out as a remarkable combination of performance and luxury. The main limitation on the SL55 is its weight, which becomes apparent when you try to fling the car around like a Porsche; not possible. On the other hand, the ride quality and comfort are on par with the best Benz high-end models. If you buy one of these cars, get a warranty and be prepared to pay for the items no warranty will cover, like hoses, infotainment system and shock absorbers. The front ground clearance of the SL55 is very low. Remember to use the highest suspension level setting before entering a driveway or parking lot. Scraping a parking lot "log" can cause thousands of dollars in damage. (I found out the hard way.) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

SL550 The Fast, the beautiful and the so fibblefester , 06/20/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Just finished a 2,000 mile trip in our newly acquired 07. We drove it from Illinois to Oklahoma City, a trip that had us passing over interstate highways at 75 MPH and rolling through the backroads in Oklahoma. This amazing beast transport the passengers with a feeling of swift, solid sure footedness and capability. The engine is ferocious- at 100 MOH it is barely breathing hard. At more down to earth levels of speed it gets over 27 MPG. That's right, we saw 27.8 MPG indicated and our math upon fillup confirmed the number. The seats are nothing short of nirvana in terms of features and adjustability. The Sat Nav works well and Sirius Radio is a wonder. The SL 550 is simply word class. Report Abuse