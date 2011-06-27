Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 2dr Convertible (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,520
|$27,716
|$32,552
|Clean
|$17,881
|$25,425
|$29,770
|Average
|$14,602
|$20,844
|$24,207
|Rough
|$11,324
|$16,264
|$18,643
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL65 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,667
|$29,653
|$32,236
|Clean
|$23,512
|$27,203
|$29,481
|Average
|$19,201
|$22,302
|$23,972
|Rough
|$14,891
|$17,401
|$18,462
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,119
|$14,368
|$16,876
|Clean
|$9,269
|$13,180
|$15,433
|Average
|$7,570
|$10,806
|$12,549
|Rough
|$5,870
|$8,431
|$9,665
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,146
|$21,848
|$24,707
|Clean
|$15,706
|$20,042
|$22,595
|Average
|$12,827
|$16,431
|$18,373
|Rough
|$9,947
|$12,820
|$14,150