Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews

Luxury Coupe, Super Car, Highway/Boulevard Cruiser Da Bob , 08/10/2017 SL55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Bought my 2006 in 2016 for $25,000, hence my giving it 4 stars for value. Didn't give 5 b/c it ain't cheap to fix! But gawd almighty, the thing is built like a tank, drop-dead gorgeous, and can goes like a bat outta heck-on-fire!!! And, even at 4,000 pounds, it take curves like a top-notch sports car and yet rides like a dream. Even at 11 years old, the car has reasonably up to date technology like the Keyless Go system and parking sensors to name a couple. No bluetooth or USB, but I couldn't care less about all that. When I am behind the wheel of this beautiful beast, that;s all I need for entertainment - - and I'm not taking calls while I'm savoring my SL55! Of course this review is written from the perspective of the car being my plaything, not a daily driver. By the way, even if the maintenance is high, where else can you find a beautiful, $130,000 German super-luxo-coupe for under $25,000? And even if it costs a couple or three thousand - or even five - to keep in top shape and gremlins away each year, the cost to own something this special for a few years is quite low relative to what you are driving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Adds zest to my commute Don , 08/26/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful The SL55 puts track performance and handing capabilities into a comfortable street legal vehicle. That would be difficult to improve upon. I have owned other more exotic sports cars, some at twice the price, and the SL55 is the best to date. Anyone considering the SL65 should go to the SL55 instead. The added 800 pounds up front in the SL65 has a huge negative impact on handing, which is why the SL55 consistently beats on US and European tracks. Report Abuse

Yea, it is fun bill ihle , 09/01/2006 16 of 18 people found this review helpful This is my third SL. Yes, they are fun, and expensive. I like the retractable roof. So much better than lifting the other hard tops off. After spending nearly $90K for this car to have me pay for regular maintance is a joke. Really irks me and thus this will probably be last Benz. Report Abuse

It's not inexpensive but it's very nice Charles D.Harris , 12/10/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I wanted an SL when they changed the body-style in '03. This has that classic design and style. You can't help but admire it and there are no shortages of folks who tell you that! Report Abuse