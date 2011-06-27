Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews
Luxury Coupe, Super Car, Highway/Boulevard Cruiser
Bought my 2006 in 2016 for $25,000, hence my giving it 4 stars for value. Didn't give 5 b/c it ain't cheap to fix! But gawd almighty, the thing is built like a tank, drop-dead gorgeous, and can goes like a bat outta heck-on-fire!!! And, even at 4,000 pounds, it take curves like a top-notch sports car and yet rides like a dream. Even at 11 years old, the car has reasonably up to date technology like the Keyless Go system and parking sensors to name a couple. No bluetooth or USB, but I couldn't care less about all that. When I am behind the wheel of this beautiful beast, that;s all I need for entertainment - - and I'm not taking calls while I'm savoring my SL55! Of course this review is written from the perspective of the car being my plaything, not a daily driver. By the way, even if the maintenance is high, where else can you find a beautiful, $130,000 German super-luxo-coupe for under $25,000? And even if it costs a couple or three thousand - or even five - to keep in top shape and gremlins away each year, the cost to own something this special for a few years is quite low relative to what you are driving.
Adds zest to my commute
The SL55 puts track performance and handing capabilities into a comfortable street legal vehicle. That would be difficult to improve upon. I have owned other more exotic sports cars, some at twice the price, and the SL55 is the best to date. Anyone considering the SL65 should go to the SL55 instead. The added 800 pounds up front in the SL65 has a huge negative impact on handing, which is why the SL55 consistently beats on US and European tracks.
Yea, it is fun
This is my third SL. Yes, they are fun, and expensive. I like the retractable roof. So much better than lifting the other hard tops off. After spending nearly $90K for this car to have me pay for regular maintance is a joke. Really irks me and thus this will probably be last Benz.
It's not inexpensive but it's very nice
I wanted an SL when they changed the body-style in '03. This has that classic design and style. You can't help but admire it and there are no shortages of folks who tell you that!
Performance, Luxury, Muscle Car all in one
My SL55 has been the car I always wanted. It outperforms the 2 year old Porshe I turned, in all catagories. It is faster, corners better and much more comfortable. The hard top convertible gives you a quiet ride when up.I have had a few minor electronic problems that were fixed quickly I have the SL 65 sport package on mine. It is the same car as an SL65 without the extra 800 pounds in the motor and only 111 less H.P. This is the best production sports,luxury,Muscle car on the road. The downside, They charge you for all 3 cars.It beats almost everything. If you can afford a $145,000 car, This is the best car on the road.
