Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 2dr Convertible (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,872
|$25,665
|$30,220
|Clean
|$16,271
|$23,404
|$27,484
|Average
|$13,068
|$18,882
|$22,013
|Rough
|$9,865
|$14,360
|$16,542
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL65 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,301
|$27,417
|$30,008
|Clean
|$21,213
|$25,002
|$27,292
|Average
|$17,038
|$20,171
|$21,859
|Rough
|$12,862
|$15,340
|$16,426
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,329
|$13,397
|$15,774
|Clean
|$8,493
|$12,217
|$14,346
|Average
|$6,821
|$9,856
|$11,490
|Rough
|$5,149
|$7,496
|$8,635
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,177
|$19,958
|$22,808
|Clean
|$13,817
|$18,200
|$20,744
|Average
|$11,097
|$14,683
|$16,614
|Rough
|$8,378
|$11,167
|$12,485