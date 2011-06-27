Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews

2004 Mercedes-Benz SL500 - UNRELIABLE MMATLOCK , 12/19/2004 40 of 40 people found this review helpful Well, here we go. I bought my SL500 in March of '04 and immediately the top failed. It was recalled for brakes in June. Its transmission failed and had to be replaced in October. Rains came in November and the trunk/top leaked. The dealer assured me that this was an "isolated" incident. Unfortunately it happened to me. They had to replace the trunk hinges. I have never owned a car that had trunk hinges fail, have you? Also, its brakes are really wierd, no feel. I thought I was buying Germany's best, but alas I bought a Plymouth with a three pointed star on the hood. What a shame. That star use to mean something. Report Abuse

Poser Corey Smith , 05/05/2008 35 of 37 people found this review helpful Least reliable vehicle I have ever experienced. Needs frequent, unscheduled visits to repair shop. A car's first priority should be quality and reliability. This car fails in that regard. 500 hp is irrelevant if the car is sitting once again in the dealer's repair shop. Report Abuse

Premium Price -Poor Quality? Beautiful, Quality , 02/14/2009 29 of 31 people found this review helpful Beautiful car that gets a lot of looks. Fit and finish are right on par with what you would expect from a Mercedes. We have had many problems with the quality of this car: Broken interior panels, faulty anti-lock relay, faulty anti-lock brake pump, broken baffles inside gas tank (had to replace gas tank!). Now the ignition system has just failed. 53,250 miles, and many rented loaners. We are glad to have bought the extended warranty. Report Abuse

If you want a headache buy an SL500 meredith , 12/10/2003 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I waited and waited for my Red 2003 Sl500 to come in. The car had problems for the beginning....from break problems, knocking noises, radio going off, roof noise bulbs going out...should i go on? The last time it was in for service...the dealership got into an accident with it. I have not seen the car for 2 months b/c they are still working on it. They just want to fix it and give it back!! I wish I sent my $104,000 on something else. Do yourself a favor buy a Corvette and pocket the money you save...best bang for the buck and headache free! If you do decide to buy one GOOD LUCK! Report Abuse