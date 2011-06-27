Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,910
|$11,554
|$13,644
|Clean
|$7,116
|$10,414
|$12,276
|Average
|$5,526
|$8,134
|$9,540
|Rough
|$3,937
|$5,855
|$6,803
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,843
|$16,849
|$19,732
|Clean
|$10,653
|$15,187
|$17,753
|Average
|$8,274
|$11,862
|$13,796
|Rough
|$5,894
|$8,538
|$9,839
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 2dr Convertible (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,145
|$20,663
|$24,401
|Clean
|$12,724
|$18,624
|$21,954
|Average
|$9,882
|$14,548
|$17,060
|Rough
|$7,040
|$10,471
|$12,167