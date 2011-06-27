  1. Home
Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 SL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$88,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$88,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$88,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$88,800
Torque339 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$88,800
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$88,800
100 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM in cargo area-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
telescoping antennayes
Multi-CD located in cargo areayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$88,800
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$88,800
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$88,800
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$88,800
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$88,800
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.2 cu.ft.
Length178.5 in.
Curb weight4065 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Height51 in.
EPA interior volume68 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width72 in.
Rear track60.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$88,800
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • designo Silver Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • designo Graphite Metallic
  • Firemist Red Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Orion Blue Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Stone
  • Ash
  • Teal Blue
  • Charcoal/Berry Red
  • designo Graphite Nappa
  • designo Stone Nappa
  • designo Sand Nappa
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$88,800
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
285/35R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$88,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$88,800
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
