Estimated values
1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL320 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,166
|$6,806
|$7,702
|Clean
|$4,586
|$6,058
|$6,859
|Average
|$3,425
|$4,561
|$5,173
|Rough
|$2,264
|$3,064
|$3,487
Estimated values
1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,593
|$3,876
|$4,572
|Clean
|$2,301
|$3,450
|$4,072
|Average
|$1,719
|$2,597
|$3,071
|Rough
|$1,136
|$1,745
|$2,070
Estimated values
1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,514
|$6,748
|$7,961
|Clean
|$4,007
|$6,006
|$7,089
|Average
|$2,993
|$4,522
|$5,347
|Rough
|$1,978
|$3,038
|$3,604