Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews
AS GOOD AS IT GETS!
Had this for a year. After investing for minor items [about $3,000] it is a new car. The lines are timeless. Great performance at any speed. Rides like a magic carpet. This is one great vehicle. No regrets.
jjeworley33
A delight to drive. Power plus with plenty to spare. Smooth shifting auto transmission. Superb sound system with cd pack etc. A sports car with out the outlandish looks of other sports cars. Has more than enough excelleration at any speed. Holds the road with trenesous control at all speeds. Even the wife loves to drive it over her Town Car.
6 month toy
The looks this car gets are off the charts, but they come at a hefty price. I only drive my SL500 6 months a year. Therein lies the problem; already expensive cost of ownership, exacerbated by spreading the costs over only six months. That said, I still keep it, and wait for the spring to bring nice weather. The thrill of hitting the accelerator on this 300+ HP beast is beyond compare. Driving with the top down on a nice day is one of the finest auto experiences around. Then, pulling into valet parking of a crowded cafe or club is bound to stroke the ego of any redblooded American male.
Beautiful Car, Ugly Payment
I've loved this car; it's my sixth pre- owned Mercedes. It's red and gets a lot of attention; it has been reliable and fun. I bought a 1991 Mercedes station wagon for the dogs to ride in; I'm picky about my baby! It flies and is beautiful inside and out. I'm cautious about parking it -- it gets door dings and scratches and white paint, so it's touched up once or twice a year. People apparently are jealous and vandalize it.
1st Mercedes SL
This car is fun to drive. Lately it is winning out over the Harley. The looks that you get, and the enjoyment of driving it makes it one of the best cars I've owned.
