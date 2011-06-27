  1. Home
Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL320 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.5/468.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.3 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower229 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Length176.3 in.
Curb weight4090 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Teal Blue Metallic
