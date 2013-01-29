Used 2012 Lincoln MKT for Sale Near Me

Texas Motorcars - Addison / Texas

2012 Lincoln MKT 2012 Lincoln MKT with a 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 Ecoboost engine and automatic transmission. Features luxury leather interior, deep tinted rear windows, power lift gate, heated and cooled power seats, heated rear seats, steering wheel mounted cruise/audio control, dual panel moonroof, universal garage door opener, navigation, Bluetooth, back up camera and LOTS more!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2LMHJ5AT9CBL54673

Stock: 11661

Certified Pre-Owned: No

