Used 2012 Lincoln MKT for Sale Near Me
- 99,012 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,699
Texas Motorcars - Addison / Texas
2012 Lincoln MKT 2012 Lincoln MKT with a 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 Ecoboost engine and automatic transmission. Features luxury leather interior, deep tinted rear windows, power lift gate, heated and cooled power seats, heated rear seats, steering wheel mounted cruise/audio control, dual panel moonroof, universal garage door opener, navigation, Bluetooth, back up camera and LOTS more! READY for work and play! Give us a call today! We offer free delivery on select vehicles within 300 miles of our shop! Ask your salesperson for details. Financing is available with competitive rates! Get pre-approved in no time by filling out a credit application on the finance section of our website! We also offer industry leading, highly rated warranty options so you can select one perfect for your specific vehicle needs. All vehicles are priced for QUICK SALE. Call us today to see how easy it is to buy a vehicle at Texas Motorcars. Texas Motorcars in Addison is a family owned and operated business. We are committed to delivering the best possible service! Our mission is to provide Dallas/Fort Worth and the continental Unites States with hand picked, quality vehicles at no hassle prices. We can offer pre-purchase inspections, financing, warranties and more! Se habla Español! Texas Motorcars "A Better Way To Buy!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT9CBL54673
Stock: 11661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,367 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,000$775 Below Market
Carmel Auto Gallery - Carmel / Indiana
This 2012 Lincoln MKT 4dr EcoBoost features a EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ingot Silver Metallic with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, 3.16 Axle Ratio, Premium Leather Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Adjustable pedals, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Compass, Auto High-beam Headlights 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 317-669-7000 or emil@carmelautogallery.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT5CBL54623
Stock: EH4623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 78,267 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,750
Jadta Fine Cars - Scranton / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT1CBL50553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,643 miles
$11,800
Kutztown Buick GMC - Fleetwood / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT4CBL53141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,090 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,980
AutoNet - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5ATXDBL58698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,019 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,950$1,746 Below Market
Dale's Auto Sales - Garden City / Idaho
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT9BBJ54357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,428 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,650$1,860 Below Market
Ranker Lincoln - Dunbar / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT6DBL58276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,912 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,367$500 Below Market
Revolution Motors - Wentzville / Missouri
*** AN ABSOLUTE GEM *** * LOADED UP * 3RD ROW * GLASS PANEL ROOF * TINTED WINDOWS / GLASS * HEATED / COOLED LEATHER INTERIOR * SYNC * NAVIGATION * BACK UP CAMERA * SO MUCH MORE !!!! *WAC - PLEASE CALL LARRY 314-494-6956 - PLEASE CALL SALES 636.887.2279 - visit Online 24/7 AT www.Revolution-Motors.net - Prime Rates Starting at 2.99% - Terms to 84 MO'S - Sub-Prime Financing from 16.9% and 36 MO'S - We do NOT offer Buy Here Pay Here .. But Yes, We offer Financing for EVERYONE - If you clear $350 week, WE can get you APPROVED - We Offer LOW and High Mileage Units - Shop US First or Last You'll Prefer US - We have the best PRICES in TOWN! Advertised Vehicles are priced to INCLUDE a 30 DAY LIMITED Power-Train WARRANTY - Inspections when Applicable - 30 DAY Temp Tag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT3DBL56730
Stock: L3M6730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,902 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,000
Texas Nissan - Grapevine / Texas
2011 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost AWD. *Dealer installed items will be added to the Internet Price 8/15/2020 8pm CST, for the Texas Nissan Private Sale Spectacular! Must Finance with Texas Nissan to receive NPSS Sale Price Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT7BBJ50209
Stock: PBJ50209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 83,965 miles
$12,495$362 Below Market
Houdek Auto Center - Marion / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT0BBJ50102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,132 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,993
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2013 Lincoln MKT AWDIngot Metallic over Char Black Leather Interior Only 41,132 miles!V6 3.5L Engine! FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDEEquipment Group 201A (Originally $3,500):Elite PackagePower Fold 3rd Row SeatBlind Spot Monitoring SysNavigation System THX Audio System All Weather Rubber Floor Mats (Originally $75)2nd Row Bucket Seats (Originally $995)Power Panoramic Vista Roof (Originally $1,595) Class III Trailer Tow Package (Originally $595)20 Polished Alum. Wheels (Originally $1,350) VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V6 3.5L Engine365 Horsepower350 lb/ft TorqueAll Wheel Drive 6 Speed Automatic Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT5DBL54879
Stock: L54879 **
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 130,535 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT4DBL54999
Stock: 7372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,569 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT9DBL51578
Stock: 7383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,298 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,998
CarMax Colorado Springs - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Colorado Springs / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT7DBL56309
Stock: 18802842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,490 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,265
Copple Chevrolet GMC - Louisville / Nebraska
2011 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD. THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS : ** AWD, 10 Speakers, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM In-Dash Single CD/DVD/MP3 Capable, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Ventilated front seats. Visit us at www.copplecars.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT5BBJ53352
Stock: 17655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 119,257 miles
$12,997
Sarasota Ford - Sarasota / Florida
***FRESH TRADE IN***.***COMPLIMENTARY AT SARASOTA FORD, QUICK LANE FIRST VEHICLE SERVICE AFTER PURCHASE*** ***CHECK OUT OUR ALL NEW STATE OF THE ART FACILITY***We're here to make your shopping experience as pleasant and hassle free as possible. **Call us now to get more information @ 888-349-4989!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5ATXDBL54344
Stock: HGE10986A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 35,875 milesDelivery Available*
$18,990
Carvana - Cleveland - Cleveland / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT8DBL56450
Stock: 2000631798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 112,191 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,777
Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear Heated Seats , Front Heated Seats. This Lincoln MKT also includes Power Driver's Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioned Seats, Rear Spoiler, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Front AC Seats, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Adaptive headlights, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Power Rear Sunshade, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console, SYNC Voice Activated, HID Headlamps.REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Lincoln purchase. WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: 20 Polished Aluminum Wheels, 201a Equipment Group Order Code, Heated/Cooled 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Pwr Panoramic Vistaroof, Technology, Woven Metal Appearance. This Lincoln MKT also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Rear Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, MP3, Subwoofer, Surround Sound, Touch Screen, Separate Tweeters, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Xenon, OnStar, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Accent Stripes, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Front AC Seats, Rear AC Seats, Rear Heated Seats , Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Head-Protection System, PCM, Variable Assist Steering, Adaptive headlights, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Electronic Trunk Closer, Power Rear Sunshade, Luxury Seats, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, All Weather Floor Mats, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Overhead Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Aux. Audio Input, Remote Start, SYNC Voice Activated, HID Headlamps, Front Heated Seats, FUSE Handsfree Link, FAST- KEY entry system, Premium Alloy Wheels, HD Radio, USB Port, Onboard Hard Drive, Voice Control, Panoramic Roof, Power Brakes, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Integrated Trailer Brake, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Paddle Shifter, Rain Sensing Wipers. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Accent Stripes, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, All Weather Floor Mats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aux. Audio Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Trunk Closer, Exterior Keypad Entry, FAST- KEY entry system, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, FUSE Handsfree Link, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Integrated Trailer Brake, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, OnStar, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Brakes, Power Lift Gate, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear AC Seats, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Start, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Variable Assist Steering, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT3DBL52158
Stock: C866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
