Used 2012 Lincoln MKT for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Lincoln MKT in Red
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKT

    99,012 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,699

    Details
  • 2012 Lincoln MKT in Silver
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKT

    99,367 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,000

    $775 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lincoln MKT
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKT

    78,267 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,750

    Details
  • 2012 Lincoln MKT in Black
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKT

    107,643 miles

    $11,800

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    167,090 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,980

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKT in Silver
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKT

    103,019 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,950

    $1,746 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    78,428 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,650

    $1,860 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Black
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    135,912 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,367

    $500 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKT in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKT

    109,902 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,000

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKT

    83,965 miles

    $12,495

    $362 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Silver
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    41,132 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,993

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Black
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    130,535 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    118,569 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    72,298 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKT in Silver
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKT

    128,490 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,265

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Silver
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    119,257 miles

    $12,997

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    35,875 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $18,990

    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    112,191 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,777

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln MKT searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKT

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKT
Overall Consumer Rating
3.84 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
pros beat the cons
20maxcharacter,01/29/2013
Needed seven passenger seating and did not want a minivan. Pros fast, handled better than a truck based SUVs that we test drove Q7,gx460, q56. J35 handled better but seemed underpowered. Good tradeoff between ride and handling. A little tin can feel but not nearly as tin sounding as the edge. Bad gas Mileage ECO boost in name only. Few mechanical issues with power seats. Third row head clearnce under 5 feet, leg room plenty. Good utility except for third row leg room.
