Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Consumer Reviews

The worst car I have ever owned. cm8112 , 06/06/2014 39 of 40 people found this review helpful We purchased a brand new 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL450. Fully Loaded, including entertainment and towing packages. In January 2014 our problems started. The car had just a little over 60K miles. Airmatics were gone, one after another within days. One of them even blew up. 4 Electrical problems, including radio, and door locks. All repairs costed more than $4,500 within 6 months, and it continued until we had enough. It just started to fall apart after 60K miles. I gave it away for $26K. Lost almost 50 grand in 4 years. I was lucky with that history of repairs. Do yourself a favor get a Japanese car. Our time, hard earned money and peace of mind are valuable. Stay away of this car and brand.

Mercedesnot the quality people have come to expect cmnrs4 , 05/19/2015 GL350 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful Need a SUV that would carry all 6 people for the many road trips and small trips we take together. It also had to be nice enough for my wife to drive by herself with decent gas mileage. I wanted this car for these reasons: - 7 passenger seating - luxury amenities - AWD - gas mileage - reliability & quality - storage space The GL delivered on some of these but missed BIG on the these items: quality and reliability. Had a PPI done Had this car for 1 year and 3 months, it was in the shop almost every other month. Numerous issues: - oil leaks - stalled and stop running (would not restart, needed tow) - when using cruise control, car enter "limit mode" - COST OF REPAIRS! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

A Diesel All the Way Sawjai , 10/16/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Have taken vehicle on two long haul trips. One to Vancouver and one to LA and averaged over 25 mpg. The 600 mile range at least for me is more like 700 to 800 miles when driving less aggressively. LA trip hauled enough stuff for 4 adults and a newborn and everyone was comfortable. I wish that the rear two rows had legroom adjustments, but there is still a lot for a 3 row SUV. Power is excellent for passing, could use more off the line go power. The brakes have an initial feel of mush, but the stopping power is excellent. Saved me a few times, but didn't save the guy that rear-ended me. Built like a tank, little to no damage to my vehicle bumper, but totaled front panel of rear car.

Worst experience ever Steve , 01/14/2016 GL350 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) 29 of 32 people found this review helpful Bought used GL350 and told the wife it was a Mercedes, they been making diesel cars forever. First few months, oil "o" ring goes to the tune of$1,600. Four months later timing chain stretched for about $ 3,000. Two weeks later windshield leaks and rusts connections to air bag module. $ 6,600. One month later rear wheel bearing goes bad for $800. That's over $11,000 in repairs in just over a year. Funny part is "0" rings and modules have been recalled on other 350 models. Not a happy Mercedes man. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value