Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The worst car I have ever owned.

cm8112, 06/06/2014
39 of 40 people found this review helpful

We purchased a brand new 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL450. Fully Loaded, including entertainment and towing packages. In January 2014 our problems started. The car had just a little over 60K miles. Airmatics were gone, one after another within days. One of them even blew up. 4 Electrical problems, including radio, and door locks. All repairs costed more than $4,500 within 6 months, and it continued until we had enough. It just started to fall apart after 60K miles. I gave it away for $26K. Lost almost 50 grand in 4 years. I was lucky with that history of repairs. Do yourself a favor get a Japanese car. Our time, hard earned money and peace of mind are valuable. Stay away of this car and brand.

Mercedesnot the quality people have come to expect

cmnrs4, 05/19/2015
GL350 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
30 of 32 people found this review helpful

Need a SUV that would carry all 6 people for the many road trips and small trips we take together. It also had to be nice enough for my wife to drive by herself with decent gas mileage. I wanted this car for these reasons: - 7 passenger seating - luxury amenities - AWD - gas mileage - reliability & quality - storage space The GL delivered on some of these but missed BIG on the these items: quality and reliability. Had a PPI done Had this car for 1 year and 3 months, it was in the shop almost every other month. Numerous issues: - oil leaks - stalled and stop running (would not restart, needed tow) - when using cruise control, car enter "limit mode" - COST OF REPAIRS!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A Diesel All the Way

Sawjai, 10/16/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Have taken vehicle on two long haul trips. One to Vancouver and one to LA and averaged over 25 mpg. The 600 mile range at least for me is more like 700 to 800 miles when driving less aggressively. LA trip hauled enough stuff for 4 adults and a newborn and everyone was comfortable. I wish that the rear two rows had legroom adjustments, but there is still a lot for a 3 row SUV. Power is excellent for passing, could use more off the line go power. The brakes have an initial feel of mush, but the stopping power is excellent. Saved me a few times, but didn't save the guy that rear-ended me. Built like a tank, little to no damage to my vehicle bumper, but totaled front panel of rear car.

Worst experience ever

Steve, 01/14/2016
GL350 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
29 of 32 people found this review helpful

Bought used GL350 and told the wife it was a Mercedes, they been making diesel cars forever. First few months, oil "o" ring goes to the tune of$1,600. Four months later timing chain stretched for about $ 3,000. Two weeks later windshield leaks and rusts connections to air bag module. $ 6,600. One month later rear wheel bearing goes bad for $800. That's over $11,000 in repairs in just over a year. Funny part is "0" rings and modules have been recalled on other 350 models. Not a happy Mercedes man.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great ride when it's not in the shop

David M., 09/01/2016
GL450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

Pros: Handles well for the size of the car. Love the styling. Acceleration with V8 allows you to move quickly when needed. Cons: Lots of repairs over 2 year period: engine $5000, rubber flex boot for smooth ride 3 wheels at $850 each, air diffuser 3 at $350 each, visor deteriorated $400, etc. I probably have spent $10 k in maintenance over 2 years. I did buy a 3 year extended warranty for $3,800 which covered the engine repair. Car was in the shop for 6 weeks while the warranty company validated the repair. This is not a car for the budget conscious buyer. I'm selling mine before the warranty expires.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
