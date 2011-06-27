Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,367
|$13,391
|$14,802
|Clean
|$10,763
|$12,663
|$13,956
|Average
|$9,554
|$11,207
|$12,264
|Rough
|$8,346
|$9,751
|$10,572
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,159
|$9,906
|$11,111
|Clean
|$7,725
|$9,367
|$10,476
|Average
|$6,858
|$8,290
|$9,206
|Rough
|$5,990
|$7,213
|$7,936
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,343
|$10,058
|$11,244
|Clean
|$7,900
|$9,511
|$10,601
|Average
|$7,013
|$8,417
|$9,316
|Rough
|$6,125
|$7,324
|$8,030