Estimated values
2007 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,150
|$3,516
|$4,258
|Clean
|$1,998
|$3,264
|$3,950
|Average
|$1,695
|$2,760
|$3,333
|Rough
|$1,392
|$2,255
|$2,716
Estimated values
2007 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,423
|$3,962
|$4,799
|Clean
|$2,252
|$3,678
|$4,451
|Average
|$1,910
|$3,109
|$3,756
|Rough
|$1,569
|$2,541
|$3,061
Estimated values
2007 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,215
|$3,623
|$4,387
|Clean
|$2,059
|$3,363
|$4,070
|Average
|$1,746
|$2,843
|$3,434
|Rough
|$1,434
|$2,324
|$2,799
Estimated values
2007 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,362
|$3,863
|$4,678
|Clean
|$2,196
|$3,586
|$4,340
|Average
|$1,862
|$3,032
|$3,662
|Rough
|$1,529
|$2,478
|$2,984
Estimated values
2007 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,532
|$4,140
|$5,015
|Clean
|$2,353
|$3,843
|$4,652
|Average
|$1,996
|$3,249
|$3,925
|Rough
|$1,639
|$2,655
|$3,199
Estimated values
2007 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,286
|$3,737
|$4,527
|Clean
|$2,125
|$3,469
|$4,199
|Average
|$1,802
|$2,933
|$3,543
|Rough
|$1,480
|$2,397
|$2,888