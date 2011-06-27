Used 2007 Mazda CX-9 Consumer Reviews

cx-9 is sublime! angela linville , 10/06/2015 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful First thing to go on this car? The paint job! Rust in 2 spots and it could have been prevented. Also the bumper had to be replaced because of cosmetic problems. Only done routine maintenance in 9 years and 125,000 miles. Couldn't ask for a more reliable vehicle. Favorite things are the sub woofer, remote start, keyless ignition, heated leather seats, acceleration and handling, Just the right amount of space for our young family of 6. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Transfer Case is a ticking time bomb Jason McGrath , 10/13/2017 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I just bought this vehicle used, and it lasted two weeks before the transfer case failed. And when the transfer case fails, you may have to completely replace the transmission, because the splines coming out of the transmission will be severely damaged. I won't bore you with details, but if you care, do a google search for "Mazda CX-9 transfer case problems" and see what you find. You're welcome.

Honeymoon ended jlenart , 01/28/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This car is a great style option for those that want the 3rd row, 4-wheel drive and NOT a minivan. The first 20k miles was fine but after that it was really really bad. To qualify, we changed the oil and did ALL dealer service as recommended - never missed a beat and from 20k-60k we had so many issues - rust on the back hatch door even though we paid $1500 for an add'l paint warranty, window and body liners fell off, roof black plastic pieces came off, the rear wheel bearings went, then the strut, the interior fell apart, etc etc. NIGHTMARE. So buy it for >2 years and then DUMP IT. The warranty and the dealer don't support their product so DON"T buy any add'l warranties!!!

Cx9 AC and Sunroof. fpcx9 , 09/11/2014 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought the 2007 CX9 in summer of 2007. 1. The outside noise level was really loud in the car. [all windows up]. 2.The AC started giving problems in the first year. The front passenger's side carpet gets FLOODED every year. I have been taking the car every summer to get this fix, sometimes it requires 2 or more trips to the dealer. I now pay out of pocket as the warranty has expired, not only it is costly, the stench of water soaked carpet drives me nuts. Seems like there is a flaw in these cx9? March 11th 2016. I now have problems with the brakes, I have changed all the rotors and brake pads and still have a screeching noise that"s really embarrassing. I have taken it to additional auto shops and no relief. I still have to fix the AC drain every year, it seems as though the water affects the motor on the power windows and the sunroof. the charger ports are always blowing the fuses hence no place to charge phone or play tvs or use the navigation system. Riding on the rear seat (3rd row) is very uncomfortable and makes you nauseous and your back ache . None of my kids want to sit there. now have a huge trunk space. Overall if I had the choice, I WOULD NOT HAVEPURCHASE THE CX9..i probably would have gotten the cx7 or the mazda 5. IDID NOT AND WOULD RECOMEND THIS MAZDA CX9 TO ANYONE.