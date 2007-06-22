Used 1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup for Sale Near Me

5 listings
B-Series Pickup Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
  • 1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 LE
    used

    1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 LE

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup
    used

    1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup

    174,512 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,777

    Details
  • 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup
    used

    1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup

    38,951 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,288

    Details
  • 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup
    used

    2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup

    138,724 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE
    used

    2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE

    247,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda B-Series Pickup

Overall Consumer Rating
4.712 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
Mazda should be the Energizer Bunny
john,06/22/2007
Well, I'm at 293,000 miles and it just keeps going and going. This is my second Mazda and Father bought a couple about the same years and always run up to and above 200k. I used to haul papers with it (sometimes thousands of pounds) and it was always reliable.
