Used 1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup Consumer Reviews
Mazda should be the Energizer Bunny
Well, I'm at 293,000 miles and it just keeps going and going. This is my second Mazda and Father bought a couple about the same years and always run up to and above 200k. I used to haul papers with it (sometimes thousands of pounds) and it was always reliable.
reliable, handy truck
I bought it in '05 with 150k on it. I have since added about 20k. Drives great, very reliable, awesome for home depot runs, mulch pickups, etc... Glad to read about other owners with 200k+ miles...I love the truck. Multiple people offered to buy it from me....I am not selling!
90 Mazda SE-5 2600i 4x4
No problems with this one. These are great trucks that last a life time. Milage could be better but I'll take reliability of fuel consumption anyday.
GREAT LIL' TRUCK!
We bought this car for our son a few years ago. It's been a great reliable truck for him. We've had no mechanical issues - just regular maint. things done. I recommend it to anyone.
12 Great years
225,000 on this truck with no repairs or break downs. 2 new mufflers are the only items ever replaced. Has made 5 trips to Alaska fron So. Cal and 2 across the US towing trailers! Has truly been an outstanding truck and will keep it until it falls apart, if it ever does!
