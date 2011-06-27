Used 1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup Consumer Reviews

Mazda should be the Energizer Bunny john , 06/22/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Well, I'm at 293,000 miles and it just keeps going and going. This is my second Mazda and Father bought a couple about the same years and always run up to and above 200k. I used to haul papers with it (sometimes thousands of pounds) and it was always reliable. Report Abuse

reliable, handy truck rich , 10/02/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought it in '05 with 150k on it. I have since added about 20k. Drives great, very reliable, awesome for home depot runs, mulch pickups, etc... Glad to read about other owners with 200k+ miles...I love the truck. Multiple people offered to buy it from me....I am not selling!

90 Mazda SE-5 2600i 4x4 JeffClark27 , 02/20/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful No problems with this one. These are great trucks that last a life time. Milage could be better but I'll take reliability of fuel consumption anyday.

GREAT LIL' TRUCK! sue , 07/18/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We bought this car for our son a few years ago. It's been a great reliable truck for him. We've had no mechanical issues - just regular maint. things done. I recommend it to anyone.