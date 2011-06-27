Estimated values
1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2600i 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$590
|$1,355
|$1,765
|Clean
|$527
|$1,211
|$1,579
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$276
|$637
|$832
Estimated values
1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2600i 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$590
|$1,355
|$1,765
|Clean
|$527
|$1,211
|$1,579
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$276
|$637
|$832
Estimated values
1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2200 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$590
|$1,355
|$1,765
|Clean
|$527
|$1,211
|$1,579
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$276
|$637
|$832
Estimated values
1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2200 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$590
|$1,355
|$1,765
|Clean
|$527
|$1,211
|$1,579
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$276
|$637
|$832
Estimated values
1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2600i 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$590
|$1,355
|$1,765
|Clean
|$527
|$1,211
|$1,579
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$276
|$637
|$832
Estimated values
1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2600i 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$590
|$1,355
|$1,765
|Clean
|$527
|$1,211
|$1,579
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$276
|$637
|$832
Estimated values
1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2200 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$590
|$1,355
|$1,765
|Clean
|$527
|$1,211
|$1,579
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$276
|$637
|$832