Was coming out of a C Class Mercedes and wanted a hatchback for less than 30K. My list of desired attributes was quite long, and the Mazda 3 checked every box save one, which I’ll get too later. The car is built for those who enjoy driving and that can’t be emphasized enough. Just sitting in the drivers seat informs you that everything is engineered with the driver in mind. Out on the road the engine is responsive, the steering direct, and the suspension is a sheer delight. The interior is beautifully designed and better than most anything at this pricepoint. Further, everything works as designed. The Bose stereo is quite nice and a must have. I got the premium package so every safety feature imaginable is on the vehicle. Most of these I didn’t have on my 2015 Mercedes. The blind spot monitoring is my favorite safety nanny, just disable the audio notifications or it will drive you nuts. After driving over 1600 miles I’m averaging a little over 31 mpg, which is quite nice for a car this sporty. The front seats are very comfortable and fit both me and my wife like a glove. The suspension is firm and with the 18 inch wheels you can feel some bumps. But on balance the ride is superb. My 89 year old mom is quite comfortable In either the front or the back. The only negative with the car is road noise, which has been documented quite well in the professional reviews of the car. I took 2 extended test drives to make sure it was acceptable as a daily driver. On most surfaces it is just not a big deal, and in fact compares favorably with higher priced cars. And understand, I was previously driving a Mercedes. But on concrete surfaces the road noise is definitely transmitted into the cabin. The overall positives of the vehicle far outweigh this one issue though. Drive for yourself and be the judge. For me, it’s a great car to drive and a steal of a deal in the compact class.

