Estimated values
2018 Mazda 3 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,125
|$16,396
|$19,052
|Clean
|$13,787
|$16,010
|$18,581
|Average
|$13,113
|$15,239
|$17,639
|Rough
|$12,438
|$14,468
|$16,697
2018 Mazda 3 Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,189
|$14,191
|$16,531
|Clean
|$11,898
|$13,858
|$16,122
|Average
|$11,316
|$13,190
|$15,305
|Rough
|$10,734
|$12,523
|$14,487
2018 Mazda 3 Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,443
|$14,469
|$16,837
|Clean
|$12,146
|$14,129
|$16,421
|Average
|$11,552
|$13,448
|$15,588
|Rough
|$10,958
|$12,768
|$14,755
2018 Mazda 3 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,927
|$13,952
|$16,317
|Clean
|$11,642
|$13,624
|$15,914
|Average
|$11,073
|$12,968
|$15,107
|Rough
|$10,503
|$12,312
|$14,300
2018 Mazda 3 Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,585
|$13,529
|$15,799
|Clean
|$11,309
|$13,211
|$15,408
|Average
|$10,756
|$12,575
|$14,627
|Rough
|$10,202
|$11,938
|$13,845
2018 Mazda 3 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,769
|$15,913
|$18,422
|Clean
|$13,440
|$15,539
|$17,966
|Average
|$12,782
|$14,790
|$17,055
|Rough
|$12,125
|$14,042
|$16,144
2018 Mazda 3 Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,116
|$15,234
|$17,709
|Clean
|$12,803
|$14,876
|$17,271
|Average
|$12,177
|$14,160
|$16,395
|Rough
|$11,550
|$13,443
|$15,520
2018 Mazda 3 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,395
|$13,362
|$15,660
|Clean
|$11,123
|$13,048
|$15,272
|Average
|$10,579
|$12,420
|$14,498
|Rough
|$10,035
|$11,792
|$13,724
2018 Mazda 3 Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,795
|$17,030
|$19,648
|Clean
|$14,442
|$16,630
|$19,162
|Average
|$13,736
|$15,829
|$18,190
|Rough
|$13,029
|$15,028
|$17,219
2018 Mazda 3 Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,254
|$16,465
|$19,052
|Clean
|$13,914
|$16,078
|$18,581
|Average
|$13,233
|$15,304
|$17,639
|Rough
|$12,553
|$14,529
|$16,697
2018 Mazda 3 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,582
|$14,622
|$17,007
|Clean
|$12,281
|$14,279
|$16,587
|Average
|$11,681
|$13,591
|$15,746
|Rough
|$11,080
|$12,903
|$14,905
2018 Mazda 3 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,113
|$12,977
|$15,154
|Clean
|$10,847
|$12,671
|$14,779
|Average
|$10,317
|$12,061
|$14,030
|Rough
|$9,786
|$11,451
|$13,281