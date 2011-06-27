  1. Home
2018 Mazda 3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Mazda 3 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,125$16,396$19,052
Clean$13,787$16,010$18,581
Average$13,113$15,239$17,639
Rough$12,438$14,468$16,697
2018 Mazda 3 Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,189$14,191$16,531
Clean$11,898$13,858$16,122
Average$11,316$13,190$15,305
Rough$10,734$12,523$14,487
2018 Mazda 3 Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,443$14,469$16,837
Clean$12,146$14,129$16,421
Average$11,552$13,448$15,588
Rough$10,958$12,768$14,755
2018 Mazda 3 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,927$13,952$16,317
Clean$11,642$13,624$15,914
Average$11,073$12,968$15,107
Rough$10,503$12,312$14,300
2018 Mazda 3 Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,585$13,529$15,799
Clean$11,309$13,211$15,408
Average$10,756$12,575$14,627
Rough$10,202$11,938$13,845
2018 Mazda 3 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,769$15,913$18,422
Clean$13,440$15,539$17,966
Average$12,782$14,790$17,055
Rough$12,125$14,042$16,144
2018 Mazda 3 Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,116$15,234$17,709
Clean$12,803$14,876$17,271
Average$12,177$14,160$16,395
Rough$11,550$13,443$15,520
2018 Mazda 3 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,395$13,362$15,660
Clean$11,123$13,048$15,272
Average$10,579$12,420$14,498
Rough$10,035$11,792$13,724
2018 Mazda 3 Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,795$17,030$19,648
Clean$14,442$16,630$19,162
Average$13,736$15,829$18,190
Rough$13,029$15,028$17,219
2018 Mazda 3 Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,254$16,465$19,052
Clean$13,914$16,078$18,581
Average$13,233$15,304$17,639
Rough$12,553$14,529$16,697
2018 Mazda 3 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,582$14,622$17,007
Clean$12,281$14,279$16,587
Average$11,681$13,591$15,746
Rough$11,080$12,903$14,905
2018 Mazda 3 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,113$12,977$15,154
Clean$10,847$12,671$14,779
Average$10,317$12,061$14,030
Rough$9,786$11,451$13,281
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Mazda 3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,847 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,671 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,847 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,671 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Mazda 3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,847 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,671 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Mazda 3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Mazda 3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Mazda 3 ranges from $9,786 to $15,154, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Mazda 3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.