Consumer Rating
(66)
2015 Mazda 3 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Precise handling
  • very good fuel economy
  • quick acceleration
  • top crash safety scores
  • refined interior with intuitive controls
  • available hatchback body style
  • many advanced features are available.
  • Stiff ride with larger wheels and tires
  • not as quiet as some other top rivals.
Mazda 3 for Sale
List Price Range
$8,999 - $13,500
Used 3 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Purposeful styling, fuel-efficient engines and an ideal ride and handling balance keep the 2015 Mazda 3 among our favorites in the compact car class.

Notably, we picked the 2015 Mazda 3 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

Vehicle overview

When you're shopping for a compact car, things like fuel economy, reliability and overall value are probably near the top of your priorities list. Most modern compact cars meet those standards, though. So for a ride with all that plus some extra personality, you'll definitely want to consider the 2015 Mazda 3.

First and foremost, the Mazda 3 is a great choice for any compact-car shopper who enjoys driving. Strong acceleration, sharp steering and a well-tuned suspension make the 3 truly come alive when you want it to, even if it's just zipping around town for errands. The 3 can seem special in other ways, too. The exterior has a distinctive yet classy look to it, and Mazda offers many advanced features that you can't get on other small cars, including adaptive cruise control, collision-mitigation technology and a head-up display.

What's most impressive about the Mazda 3, though, is that it does all this while being competitively priced and fuel efficient. But it might not be for everyone, though. In our long-term test of a 2014 Mazda 3, we found that the highway ride can be bumpy and noisy. This is especially true over choppy roads and if the 3 is fitted with the larger 18-inch wheels and tires. Interior space isn't exactly a strength, either, as both rear seat room and trunk space are pretty average. Mazda does offer a hatchback version, however, which does provide some extra versatility.

Overall, we've given the Mazda 3 a top Edmunds.com "A" rating and a recommended spot in our 2015 Sedan Buying Guide. But it is one of several excellent compact cars available today. The Ford Focus is also enjoyable to drive and has a high-quality interior with many high-tech options. The stylish 2015 Kia Forte isn't as entertaining, but it's hard to beat for value. The always dependable Honda Civic and high-end 2015 Volkswagen Golf are also great picks worth considering. It's going to be hard to choose, but if you want a car that covers the bases and does it with flair, we think the 2015 Mazda 3 is the way to go.

2015 Mazda 3 models

The 2015 Mazda 3 is available in four-door sedan and hatchback body styles. Both are available in 3i and 3s trims that are broken into sub-trims.

The base 3i SV (only available as a sedan) comes with 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, a folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with USB/iPod integration and an auxiliary audio input.

All other Mazda 3 trims are available on both the sedan and hatchback. The 3i Sport adds cruise control, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen display with a knob-based controller interface, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, smartphone-enabled Internet radio and a USB/iPod audio interface.

The 3i Touring models lose the CD player but add 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated side mirrors, a rear spoiler, keyless ignition and entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rear-seat center armrest, a blind-spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alerts and a rearview camera. The optional Touring Technology package adds a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a navigation system, voice controls and a premium nine-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system that further adds satellite radio.

Those features come standard on the 3i Grand Touring, along with leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a six-way power driver seat (with manual lumbar adjustment).

The 3s Touring is equipped like the 3i Grand Touring but adds a more powerful engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters and a head-up display for vital driving information.

The 3s Grand Touring completes the lineup by adding to the 3s Touring's equipment with adaptive bi-xenon headlights, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and leather upholstery. The Technology package for the 3s Grand Touring includes the i-ELOOP regenerative braking system, active grille shutters, a forward collision warning and mitigation system, a lane-departure warning system, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Mazda 3s, with its larger 2.5-liter engine, is now available with a six-speed manual transmission. There are also minor adjustments to standard and optional equipment availability.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Mazda 3i models are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 155 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque. It drives the front wheels through either a six-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed automatic. In Edmunds testing of a Mazda 3i sedan with the automatic transmission, we recorded an 8.3-second 0-60-mph time, which is quicker than average for this class of car. EPA-estimated fuel economy is also excellent. The sedan checks in at 34 mpg combined (30 city/41 highway) with the automatic transmission. The sedan with the manual earns just slightly less at 33 mpg combined (29/41), and you can expect similar numbers for the 3i hatchback. On the 116-mile Edmunds.com evaluation route, the 3i hatchback returned 39.4 mpg.

Mazda 3s models get a 2.5-liter four-cylinder generating 184 hp and 185 lb-ft of torque, also with the choice of six-speed automatic or manual transmissions. With the 2.5-liter engine and the manual transmission, in both the sedan and hatchback, the EPA estimates 29 mpg combined (25/37 for the sedan and 26/35 for the hatch). The 2.5-liter engine and the six-speed automatic get an estimated 32 mpg combined (28/39) in four-door configuration and 31 mpg combined (27/37) with the hatchback.

Available for the 3s is an optional "i-ELOOP" system that captures and redistributes braking energy. So equipped, fuel economy rises to 33 mpg (29/40) with the automatic.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2015 Mazda 3 includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera and blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alerts comes standard on all trims other than the SV and Sport. The available Technology package for the 3s Grand Touring includes a lane departure warning system, forward collision warning and Mazda's Smart City Brake Support, which is a collision-mitigation system that can automatically brake the car to a stop at low speeds if the driver doesn't react to an imminent collision.

In Edmunds testing, a Mazda 3i Grand Touring hatchback came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet, while a 3s GT did it in 126 feet. Both are essentially average numbers for the segment.

In government crash testing, the 2015 Mazda 3 received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with five stars for total frontal crash protection and five stars for total side crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gave the 3 the highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal offset, side-impact, roof-strength and whiplash protection (seats and head restraints) crash tests. It also received a "Good" in the IIHS's new small-overlap frontal offset impact test, a test in which many vehicles perform worse.

Driving

The base 2.0-liter engine in the Mazda 3 sounds a bit raspy under hard acceleration but provides better-than-average acceleration and has useful midrange torque output, making it a completely viable pick. Nevertheless, it's still tempting to stretch your budget for the larger 2.5-liter engine. It's quicker, smoother and slightly quieter, and there's a minimal impact to overall fuel economy. The automatic transmission is a bright spot, offering shifts that are remarkably intelligent, quick, responsive and smooth. The available "Sport" mode on 3s Touring/Grand Touring models further improves the already intelligent programming of the automatic transmission.

The 2015 Mazda 3 is one of the most engaging vehicles to drive in its price range, as it handles well and offers responsive and precise steering. And for the most part, the 3 has a refined, substantial-feeling ride quality. The exception would be the 3s models, which can be rather stiff and bumpy when driven over rutted roads due to their 18-inch wheels and tires. Wind and road noise are also more noticeable in the 3 than they are in other small cars.

Interior

The interior of the 2015 Mazda 3 is one of the best in its class. All controls are intuitive, and the driver-oriented dashboard and console has everything within easy reach, so you aren't searching around through button arrays or menu screens to accomplish basic tasks. Overall, the interior panels, upholstery and switches have a surprisingly expensive feel.

Most Mazda 3 trim levels come with a color display mounted atop the dash and a knob-type controller on the center console, much like those found in pricier cars like Audis. Mazda actually goes a step further by making that display a touchscreen. This added level of redundancy helps make this electronics interface easy to figure out and use on a daily basis. It's one of the better systems out there. The base 3 comes with radio-faceplate-type controls in place of the display screen.

The front seats are comfortable and supportive, and the sporty bolstering nicely complements the car's nimble handling abilities. The rear seats also have some contouring to them, but all-around space is pretty average. Competing sedans like the Toyota Corolla or Volkswagen Jetta offer more room for adults to get comfortable or to install bulky child safety seats. The sedan's 12.4-cubic-foot trunk is bit small for the class. The hatchback, meanwhile, offers 20.2 cubic feet behind its rear seat, while folding the seats yields 47.1 cubic feet. Both are average figures.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Mazda 3.

5(76%)
4(15%)
3(3%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.6
66 reviews
66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First 3 months have been great. Update
mortar1,06/13/2015
s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I'm a two car guy and passed on one of my cars to my sister and decided I needed a second to go along with my BMW z4. For the past 20 years I've used Subarus as my second car and have loved both of them--a Legacy and then an Impreza. It took me a year or so to decide on the Mazda 3 though it was a front runner all along. I wanted to get another Impreza but it had less horsepower than my 2009 model, and I didn't want the CRT transmission. BMW 3 series was high on my list--but I just couldn't justify the cost against the 3. The driving dynamics are almost as good and there are just so many more features, particularly safety, on the Mazda. It's a lot of fun to drive. Update: I've had the car now for over two years, and have some things to add. It's hot in Texas and I'm amazed at how good the air conditioning functions. The car still handles superbly and is a pleasure to drive. The surround sound music system works very well. People note that it still has that new car smell. Pickup is excellent! The seats are very comfortable on long trips. One oddity is that if the door windows are wet, as from morning dew or rain, and you lower and raise them, the water is not wiped off. Brakes are excellent. I remain amazed at how good this car drives--the handling is lots of fun and I never tire of getting it. Of the features, the ones I especially appreciate are the backup camera, blind-side monitoring, and keyless entry. I will have these features in all future cars. My gas mileage is not great--26 or 27 mpg--but most of my driving is in the city and I tend to have a heavy foot when the light turns green. If I drove like a normal person I'm sure it would be much higher, cause I actually tried it. Also, driving on the highway provides great mileage. One last thing--transmission is first rate--it's so much better than driving a cvt transmission. My other car is a manual--and I probably won't return to a manual if I've got an automatic as good as this one.
UPDATE: April, 2017: to old review.....
ajax13,10/07/2014
i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
We traded a 2012(27k miles on it) for a new stunning 'red' 2015. Wife loved her old 2012 & had no intention to trade it in, until she drove the new one! Here are the reasons why she did: stunning body design & 'red'(gorgeous!!)color; ride is even smoother & still tight/no body lean in corners; interior is like a BMW=simple & elegant; great Nav system & placement on dash is excellent for driving & easy eye check off; loves the 'HD' Bose stereo system=is killer sound!; more room inside/drivers seat wider & more ergonomic=verrrrry comfy on long trips!!; in 2012, got 41-42mpg on highway, & 32mpg in city...this one on first 350 mile trip up WA mountains & back, got 44mpg!! & gets 34mpg in city. ....UPDATE- 2.5 years later, with 23,000 miles on it now........ Well, the car still is as great as the first review!!! Still getting same gas mileage, with city combo & highway trips! We did a CA trip, 700 miles each way, & got 44mpg on one leg & cruise control set at 65 mph (flat & a third in mountains); then, on way back, tested as set cruise at 75mph, & got 45mpg!!!!! Go figure! What a great highway cruiser!! Wife drives it all week to work, so combo city/highway driving, & loves the ride, & safety feeling! She loves the side radar alert, as it has seen cars when she has not. We both love the back up radar alerts, and the back up camera, that the 2012 model did not have. Now, can't live without it....lol. The ride is great, as smooth, but firm ride....like a BMW. Is a better suspension than the 2012 model, as can feel the changes...& a prime reason too for trading in old one for this new model, after test ride, & no plans of trade in, as wife still loved her 2012 Mazda3. But the test ride & all the new features, made it no choice for her...lol. Mechanically, been flawless & no problems at all...just normal services. Also, the new "Soul Red" color, is just stunning!! She still gets complements on the color, 2.5 years later!! And I never liked red cars too, until this color...changed my opinion....lol. So....a reco....if ya thinking of this car....do not hesitate! Go test drive it against all others in the class....hands down the best!! And, 2.5 years later, still the most fun car ever owned/driven...& have driven/had some hot cars in the past too...like BMW, Nissan 300ZX, Volvo sports sedan, etc......this one still best over all ranking, imo! Some others had snazzier features, but overall & all in all, this is the best package ever owned. Our older car is near the end of it's 20 year life...& looking at CX5, to replace the old Ford Explorer....as it has most of same features, & ride, as Mazda3. Looking forward to it in a year or so. ..... :)))
2015 Mazda 3 Sedan 2.0 Auto
rallen1980,05/22/2015
i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Overall, I like this car. Excellent gas mileage, and it manages that delicate balance of having good ride and good handling. Alloy wheels, independent rear suspension, 4-wheel disk brakes...lots of features for the price. The 2.0 is a bit underpowered, but I was shopping fuel economy and reliability, not price. There's always the 2.5 if you have to have power. I don't. I love the interior in this car. The big knob and flatscreen are pretty easy to get used to. Exterior styling can be described in 3 words- Drop Dead Gorgeous. Update: After owning this car for a year, I have only one complaint. The stock tires are worn out after 25,000 miles. "Fuel Efficient" tires will end up costing you way more money than you could ever save using less gas when they have to be replaced that often.
Top+ Safety, sporty, versatile, and highly fuel efficient
newenglandguy,05/12/2015
s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
The Mazda is a pleasure to drive, with an eager engine and responsive and precise steering. On the highway with adaptive cruise activated, the car is on its way to driving itself; all we have to do is steer. Or, if we take more assertive control, the car lives up to its Grand Touring name. And, were very comfortable either way. Mazda undersells their engine technology. They have boosted thermodynamic efficiency by increasing the compression ratio to near-diesel levels, achieving near-diesel fuel efficiency on regular gas. Oh, but without the particulates, and while retaining the zoom, zoom. Our Mazdas blind-spot warning beeps for mall shopping carts, and for dicey lane changes.
See all 66 reviews of the 2015 Mazda 3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 41 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Mazda 3 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Mazda 3

Used 2015 Mazda 3 Overview

The Used 2015 Mazda 3 is offered in the following submodels: 3 Hatchback, 3 Sedan. Available styles include i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M), i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M), and s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Mazda 3?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Mazda 3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Mazda 3 i Sport is priced between $9,000 and$12,000 with odometer readings between 49717 and110371 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mazda 3 i Touring is priced between $8,995 and$13,986 with odometer readings between 61740 and84368 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring is priced between $12,500 and$13,682 with odometer readings between 45529 and72200 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mazda 3 i SV is priced between $8,999 and$8,999 with odometer readings between 83211 and83211 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring is priced between $14,998 and$14,998 with odometer readings between 91450 and91450 miles.

Which used 2015 Mazda 3s are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2015 Mazda 3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 3 for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,691.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $17,943.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 3 for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,197.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,257.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Mazda 3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

