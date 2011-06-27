We traded a 2012(27k miles on it) for a new stunning 'red' 2015. Wife loved her old 2012 & had no intention to trade it in, until she drove the new one! Here are the reasons why she did: stunning body design & 'red'(gorgeous!!)color; ride is even smoother & still tight/no body lean in corners; interior is like a BMW=simple & elegant; great Nav system & placement on dash is excellent for driving & easy eye check off; loves the 'HD' Bose stereo system=is killer sound!; more room inside/drivers seat wider & more ergonomic=verrrrry comfy on long trips!!; in 2012, got 41-42mpg on highway, & 32mpg in city...this one on first 350 mile trip up WA mountains & back, got 44mpg!! & gets 34mpg in city. ....UPDATE- 2.5 years later, with 23,000 miles on it now........ Well, the car still is as great as the first review!!! Still getting same gas mileage, with city combo & highway trips! We did a CA trip, 700 miles each way, & got 44mpg on one leg & cruise control set at 65 mph (flat & a third in mountains); then, on way back, tested as set cruise at 75mph, & got 45mpg!!!!! Go figure! What a great highway cruiser!! Wife drives it all week to work, so combo city/highway driving, & loves the ride, & safety feeling! She loves the side radar alert, as it has seen cars when she has not. We both love the back up radar alerts, and the back up camera, that the 2012 model did not have. Now, can't live without it....lol. The ride is great, as smooth, but firm ride....like a BMW. Is a better suspension than the 2012 model, as can feel the changes...& a prime reason too for trading in old one for this new model, after test ride, & no plans of trade in, as wife still loved her 2012 Mazda3. But the test ride & all the new features, made it no choice for her...lol. Mechanically, been flawless & no problems at all...just normal services. Also, the new "Soul Red" color, is just stunning!! She still gets complements on the color, 2.5 years later!! And I never liked red cars too, until this color...changed my opinion....lol. So....a reco....if ya thinking of this car....do not hesitate! Go test drive it against all others in the class....hands down the best!! And, 2.5 years later, still the most fun car ever owned/driven...& have driven/had some hot cars in the past too...like BMW, Nissan 300ZX, Volvo sports sedan, etc......this one still best over all ranking, imo! Some others had snazzier features, but overall & all in all, this is the best package ever owned. Our older car is near the end of it's 20 year life...& looking at CX5, to replace the old Ford Explorer....as it has most of same features, & ride, as Mazda3. Looking forward to it in a year or so. ..... :)))

