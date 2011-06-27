  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(339)
2010 Mazda 3 Review

2010 Mazda 3 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Athletic handling and performance, high-end interior, unparalleled available luxury features, available hatchback utility.
  • Ride may be too firm for some, interior and trunk not as large as those of competitors.
List Price Range
$6,499 - $11,500
Edmunds' Expert Review

Much has changed, but the 2010 Mazda 3 remains more entertaining and sophisticated than its price tag would suggest. If you're shopping for a small, inexpensive sedan or hatchback, it should be at the top of your list.

Vehicle overview

"Whatever you do, don't screw it up." Such is the prevailing sentiment whenever one ventures to follow up a successful first try, yet the second go-round often turns out to be a disappointment. The original Mazda 3 was a huge success in terms of sales and critical praise, and it only grew stronger as time wore on. As such, the redesigned 2010 Mazda 3 seemed like a prime candidate for sequel failure. Happily, though, the new 3 is a delight, more "Empire Strikes Back" than "Caddyshack 2."

The biggest fear for many was that the new model wouldn't be as fun to drive as its predecessor. Thankfully, that attribute is still firmly intact. The underlying platform is mostly unchanged, save for the added use of high-strength steel and a retuned version of the suspension, which combine to give the new 3 better body control without any additional ride harshness. The steering remains communicative and confidence-inspiring, while the amount of vibration transmitted to the driver's hands has been reduced. The result is a more polished version of what was already a highly refined and fun car.

The base 2.0-liter four-cylinder remains unchanged in terms of power, but fuel economy has improved thanks to a new five-speed automatic transmission. While not quite at the gas-sipping level of the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, the new 3 can no longer be slagged for relatively gluttonous fuel consumption. The bigger four-cylinder gets pumped up to 2.5 liters and a healthy 167 horsepower, and its fuel economy improves by 1 mpg on the highway. These are two of the peppiest power plants found in the economy sedan class.

The biggest changes are on the styling front, with an all-new exterior and interior covering the 3's virtually unchanged dimensions. The smiley front end has garnered mixed reactions, but at least there's a rational explanation for it -- Mazda designed it to maximize aerodynamics for increased gas mileage and decreased wind noise. The flared wheel arches are an obvious Mazda family cue, while the tail ends of both sedan and hatchback body styles are curvier evolutions of their predecessors. The interior is less controversial, with a more modern, eye-catching design and improved materials. Uninitiated passengers might even mistake the cabin of the Mazda 3 in fully loaded Grand Touring guise for that of an entry-level luxury sedan.

For those who find the 3's ride too firm or its interior controls too complicated, the Hyundai Elantra and Honda Civic are good alternatives. The Volkswagen Rabbit and Jetta could also be considered against the 3's trim levels. Nonetheless, the 2010 Mazda 3 remains our top choice in the economy sedan category thanks to its pleasing driving demeanor, strong powertrains, ample equipment, excellent quality and versatile body styles. Far from screwing it up, Mazda has made the new 3 a thoroughly satisfying sequel.

2010 Mazda 3 models

The 2010 Mazda 3 is available in four-door compact sedan and hatchback body styles.

The 3i model (sedan only) is offered in SV, Sport and Touring trim levels. Standard equipment includes 16-inch steel wheels, a 60/40 fold-down rear seatback, height-adjustable driver seat, tilt-and-telescoping steering column, power windows and mirrors, and a four-speaker stereo with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and steering-wheel controls. The 3i Sport adds air-conditioning, a temperature display and the option of an automatic transmission. The 3i Touring adds 16-inch alloy wheels, remote keyless entry, power door locks, cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connection, and a six-speaker stereo.

The 3s Sport (available as sedan and hatchback) adds to the 3i Touring a bigger engine, different front and rear fascias, 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, dual exhausts, rear lip spoiler, more aggressively bolstered front seats, upgraded upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, trip computer and electroluminescent gauges. The 3s Grand Touring adds automatic bi-xenon headlights with auto-leveling and corner swivel illumination, heated side mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather upholstery and an eight-way power driver seat with driver memory functions.

Optional on the 3i Touring and all 3s trims is the Moonroof & Bose package that adds a sunroof and a 10-speaker surround-sound system with an in-dash six-CD changer. The Tech package available on the 3s includes keyless ignition/entry, satellite radio and a navigation system with steering wheel controls and a small, high-mounted display screen. Satellite radio is also a dealer-installed option on any Mazda 3, as is an iPod interface.

2010 Highlights

Although it maintains much of its chassis architecture, the 2010 Mazda 3 is otherwise an all-new car. Highlights include revised exterior styling, improved fuel economy and power, a more modern interior design and new luxury-oriented features.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Mazda 3i comes with a 2.0-liter inline-4 that produces 148 hp and 135 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual is standard, while a five-speed automatic is optional on all but the 3i SV. Estimated fuel economy is 24 mpg city and 33 mpg highway with the automatic -- the manual improves by 1 mpg city. This is a few miles per gallon less on the highway than class leaders.

The Mazda 3s is powered by a 2.5-liter inline-4 good for 167 hp and 168 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual is standard here, with a five-speed automatic optional. In performance testing, a manual-equipped 3s went from zero to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds. Estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg city and 29 mpg highway with the automatic (21 mpg city with the manual). Both fuel economy and acceleration are on par with similarly powerful small cars.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2010 Mazda 3 includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, active front head restraints, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Stability and traction control are standard on all trims above 3i Touring, and not available on the 3i SV and 3i Sport. In testing, the 3s Grand Touring came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet -- a decent performance for this type of car.

Driving

The 2010 Mazda 3 has refined road manners that will likely come as a pleasant surprise to most economy car shoppers. Thanks to its performance-oriented chassis tuning, the 3 is blessed with minimal body roll and a healthy amount of grip on twisty blacktop, and the steering is quick and communicative. In the real world, this translates into a greater sense of driver confidence. The 3's highway ride is smooth enough to please most commuters, although drivers who prefer softly sprung compacts like the Toyota Corolla might think the 3 is too firm.

The beefed-up 2.5-liter engine in 3s models is the same one that powers the midsize Mazda 6. It's a wise choice for driving enthusiasts or those downsizing from a bigger, more powerful car. The smaller four-cylinder found in the 3i still isn't quite as fuel-efficient as those found in the Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla, but it's a bit more powerful.

Interior

The 2010 Mazda 3 is a class leader in terms of interior design, quality and feature content. Most Mazda 3 sedans and hatchbacks won't be optioned-out Grand Touring models, but they'll still greet their owners with high-quality materials, comfortable seats, ample space and easy-to-reach controls. However, the stereo controls in particular aren't as simple as those in a Civic or Elantra. The optional navigation system features a relatively small display screen, but it's mounted high and costs much less than rival systems.

The Mazda 3 sedan is less spacious than its competitors, but only slightly so. The front seat offers a wide range of adjustment (especially with the optional power seats), and the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel is a welcome feature. Taller drivers should note that the optional sunroof chews into front headroom considerably. The 3 hatchback would be our body style choice, since it offers all the sedan's high points while adding a greater level of practicality. Trunk space is 17 cubic feet with the hatch, but only 11.8 with the sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Mazda 3.

5(81%)
4(14%)
3(3%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
339 reviews
See all 339 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

125 K
diehard080,02/17/2015
s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
When I purchased this car I believed that car's would continue to last longer as technology improved. Well, that does not appear to be the case and this is why it will be difficult to ever let go of my Mazda 3 GT. Many cars now seem to be built with inferior parts in crucial non visible areas that appear to be engineered for obsolescence. Often failing around 60-100k mi.-Expensive issues arise causing owners to think its normal and are swayed to buy new predicated on a need for new "safety tech" stuff they DONT NEED because all car MFGR.have the tech to build cars that can last far longer than 100k . Computers ( not all bad however) cost $ & fail at some point -often disabling a major organ of the car that is actually just fine - these computers can be the weak link in many cars causing " gremlins " taking time and $ to fix - ,ultimately making people worse drivers by letting them falsely think they dont need to pay attention or learn how to park, brake or ,steer ??! Whats really happening is the consumer is paying the auto companies to do R&D on your nickel for the inevitability of self driving cars-BUY AS FEW UNNECESSARY TECH GADGETS AS YOU CAN ! This 2010 Mazda GT was indeed a rare bird that will likely NEVER be seen again. It is a car- built to last and was sold right before all the tech stuff you dont need was foisted on the unsuspecting public and already computer addicted youth ,that now is automatically on ANY car at the top of the option spectrum. SAD -My GT -loaded leather,roof, BT, LED lights, alloys , sport susp, etc had no other systems that " intervened in braking, steering or taking over driver functions: Mazda had a well built 2.3 liter 4 cylinder 16 valve dohc that was being used in thier Mazda 3 prior to 2010. Mazda had already began developing their skyactive systems which were slated for launched in 2013 . They needed to spruce up the existing Mazda 3 and make it good enough to last until the skyactive line in 2013 - So Mazda decided to give it a few nice body tweaks, beefed up suspension, interior that rivals ANY car out there regardless of price ! Last but not least up the power, inexpensively using the same tested engine-,which means big big savings on r&d to increase power-They had the 2.3T in the mazdaspeed , but it lacked, reliability and silky smooth power delivery ! So to save $ they took the existing 2.3 in 2009 , bored it to 89mm and stroked to 100mm making that bad boy into a 2.5 ! pumping out about 17-20 more hp & torque , but even better - they made it literally indestructible. They took thier aluminum alloy block and married in 4340 steel molybdenum piston sleeves to reduce friction and deliver high-heat resistance - making this engines cooling fan seldom ever kick on . Since it was bored and stroked they upgraded to a forged steel crankshaft with 8 counterweights !!! There is a flexible joint between the crankshaft and the flywheel for resonances reduction at the middle and high revs (2,000-5,000 rpm) of the engine. The engine has two balance shafts driven through a gear directly by the crankshaft. Bottom end also received forged powder-coated-metal connecting rods and new aluminum pistons with graphite-coated skirts. !!! god damn !!!! Take that BMW/MBZ ! The engine has an aluminum alloy cylinder head with four valves per cylinder. On top of the head, there are two overhead camshafts driven by a maintenance-free timing chain equipped with an automatic chain tensioner. The valvetrain has shimless, mechanical bucket tappets (no hydraulic tappets). Intake valve lift is 9.1 mm; exhaust valve lift is 7.8 mm. The 2.5-liter engine is equipped with variable valve timing system for the intake valves only (Mazda's Sequential Valve Timing or S-VT system). Like the 2.3, the 2.5 has a plastic variable length intake manifold. The system name is the Variable Induction System or VIS. The VIS provides long ports layout for low revs and short for high engine revs. Those manipulations increase the pulsing effect of the airflow and draw more air into the cylinder for better efficiency and performance. The 2.5 engine has an electronically controlled sequential, multi-point fuel injection and ignition system with individual direct ignition coils. The exhaust gases go through a stainless steel exhaust manifold/header. This guy has no leak or seal issues, with proper maint & good oil 300k mi. is a walk in the park 4 this beast,-some valve/cam clatter at low rpm / idle solved by 91 octane + good fuel treatments like gumout regain or gumout all-in-one works 4 me- flush auto trans every 30k - don't hesitate 2 fix the little stuff cuz da big stuff iz solid. A car where the stars lined up and circumstances dictated the build of an unsuspecting perfect union of tech & good old fashioned use of top quality engine components- A 300k engine 4-certain- small issues like poor city mpg and early upshift on auto trans are minor issues easily remedied. A solid sleeper/Keeper !!!
Awesome Mazda 3 2.5l.
chaps6,10/28/2013
s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
Further update to my reviews below...now done 83k miles. I fixed the annoying squeak! It was 2 plastic clips under the headliner touching the rear window. I broke them off using a wall scraper. Apparently it was a random error at the factory that left them there after production. I now have a car that is better than when I bought it. WOOHOO. Still no issues at all, just flew through it's latest inspection no problems. I still think the design looks cool even against brand new cars...it doesn't look like a 7 year old design. An update to my review below now that it's got 75k miles. I have done 30k miles in 3 years and so far have had no issues at all with reliability. The car runs like it is brand new, the transmission is extremely smooth shifting. The interior still looks great and materials are holding up very well. All I have done is change 2 front tires, the oil and other fluids. The one thing that really bugs me though is a squeaky back shelf when it is cold outside. It is very very annoying and very loud and I cannot figure out how to stop it. Maybe it's a simple fix but I haven't figured it out. The drive in incredible - extemely responsive, very nimble handling and is quick when you want it to be. The tiptronic manual option is a real blast to use. I'd buy this car again if only for the squeaky shelf - but I plan on giving it to my kids in a couple of year as I think it will be a very safe first car. The car is 6 years old, but the design was ahead of the curve, so it still looks like a new car design. I bought the Mazda with 34k miles on the clock. It has all the bells and whistles...sat nav, bose, keyless entry, zenon, bucket seats etc. I have now done about 10,000 miles without a single issue. I hope to have this car for at least another 100k miles...perhaps pass it onto my kids when they are old enough to drive. It feels incredibly safe, very assured on the road and pretty sporty. It's no race car but it really handles well and has create torque when you put your foot down. I looked at all sorts of other cars firstÂgolf, accord, mini, jetter, passat, hyundai's etcÂnone came close to the reviews this gotÂwhich is why I bought it.
Tired of reviews from people who don't realize the full capability of the Mazda 3 S
mazda2go,10/10/2011
I had been researching new cars under $25 grand for two close friends for almost the past two years. I had owned four new Mazda products in my life and had enjoyed each and every one of them. I had traded in my last Mazda, a 2000 Protégé ES, for my dream car which was the new 2005 Ford Mustang. Running errands on a day off during the workweek, I ran across a local Mazda dealership rotating their inventory on their lot. Someone was pulling a Crystal White Pearl Mica 3 S hatchback out of the showroom onto the lot. It caught my eye due to already having had the windows tinted. After finishing my errands, I headed back to the dealership and was approached by the sales lady while texting and sending pictures of the vehicle and window sticker to my friends. It was equipped with the Moonroof/Bose package as well as the 5-speed Sport Automatic transmission and had the black cloth interior. She talked me into taking it for a test drive even though I was not purchasing , only looking for my friends. needless to say, the test drive lasted over thirty minutes and consisted of various types of roads as well as taking it up on the interstate. As much as I had coveted my Ford Mustang, I was thoroughly impressed with the 2010 Mazda 3 S hatchback. So much so, that I left the lot in my new Mazda 3 S on September 8th of 2010. I have had my Mazda for over a year and waited until now, October 10, 2011 to write an accurate review. I have read many mixed reviews with, in my honest opinion, inaccurate information that I do want to clear up. First off, this is a COMPACT car. You need to sit in it, front and back to see if it is right size for you. There is no logical reason to try to put 10 pounds of lard in a 5 pound jar or to put a 12 foot tree in a room with an 8 foot high ceiling. Enough said. Second, it's not going to break the speed barrier. It has a 2.5 liter 152 cubic inch front wheel drive motor that only produces 167 horsepower@ 6000rpm and 168 foot pounds of torque @ 4000 rpm. Its a peppy 4-cylinder motor without a turbo. It will do 0-60 mph in approximately 7.5 to 8.5 seconds depending on having the manual or automatic transmission. If you "need" something quicker the MAZDASPEED 3 is the version for what you want with a turbocharged 2.3 liter 263 hp @5500 rpm with a 6-speed manual. Mazda has this covered for you. Do you really need something quicker? My 2005 Mustang with the 4.0 liter V6 with cold air intake got 17 mpg to 25 mpg and it was running around 225 horsepower at a curb weight of 3300 lbs. On the interstate my Mustang could keep up with a new 2010 Shelby Mustang at twice the price to it's owners dislike. This isn't the Autobahn, so once you are at highway speed a quicker 0-60 and higher top end is irrelevant. It has more than enough power to merge with traffic both on and off the interstate. On an emergency trip to our local vet hospital, I was more than impressed with not only it's speed, but also it's stability and handling. Third, gas mileage is rated at 22 mpg city and 29 mpg highway for the automatic that I have. I only commute approximately 8 miles each way daily to work and the majority of the time I take the twisty back road where the trip is more "enjoyable". I average 25 mpg. I have gotten as high as 32 mpg on a trip with both interstate as well as bumper to bumper traffic to nearby Pigeon Forge in the Great Smoky Mountains. Curb weight for the Mazda 3 S hatchback with automatic is 3105 pounds. I am quite happy with my gas mileage with my Mazda. You can drive it like a miser or drive it like you stole it. Either way, I enjoy the ride. Fourth, complaints over the size of the NAVIGATION screen. Although mine does not have navigation, the Tom Tom as well as the Garmin have the same size screen. Mazda just places it in the dash for less glare. I can't see justifying the cost where it is included in a package. Fifth, speaking of electronic features in my Mazda 3 S and many car magazine editors reviews of those features, I just have to say this, you are totally unaware of just what all this car will do for you and you have too many cars to drive at one time. With the Bluetooth feature, it synced up perfectly and easily with my iPhone 3GS. Controls on the left side of the steering wheel will not only answer and disconnect the call for you, but it can initialize a call by voice commands by speaking the number or by programming in your favorite numbers to call. You can also increase or decrease the volume of calls as well as the audio system here. Criticisms over the USB being an extra cost option, with the iPhone it connects thru the stereo via the Bluetooth feature sounding as if it was hardwired into the stereo. There is also a button on the left side of the steering wheel to scroll thru your favorite channel settings next to the volume button. Sixth, winter traction in snow with the factory tires. I read so many negative reviews, I figured that someone, especially someone that worked for an automotive magazine would know how to effectively drive in the snow. Due to having 17 inch tires, snow tires in that size were not an option so I purchased a set of low profile tire chains for under $100. Needless to say, I did practice installing them so that I would be ready in case I needed them, which I do recommend. I did not have to use them when driving in 4 to 6 inches of snow. If you drive according to the weather and road conditions, you should have no problems getting to your destination in the Mazda 3.
Ran Like a Swiss Watch
Cookncajun,08/14/2018
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A)
This was my commuter car driving 60 miles per day until rear ended and totaled last week. The 2010 engine had good power for take-off and acceleration for a compact fuel efficient car. These cars are well balanced and handle well, especially when I replaced the front struts after 100,000 mi. You need to buy a $30 blue tooth adapter to plug into the stock sound system through the AUX port to use your smartphone but it works great. Replacing this car was difficult for the settlement I got. I wanted only another Mazda 3 or a Honda Civic. They both retain their after market values well. A low milage Civic fell in my lap so I am driving that now.
See all 339 reviews of the 2010 Mazda 3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
167 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
167 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
167 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
167 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Mazda 3 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Mazda 3

Used 2010 Mazda 3 Overview

The Used 2010 Mazda 3 is offered in the following submodels: 3 Hatchback, 3 Sedan. Available styles include i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A), i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A), s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 5A), s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M), s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 5A), and s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Mazda 3?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Mazda 3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Mazda 3 i Touring is priced between $5,981 and$7,399 with odometer readings between 63739 and166523 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring is priced between $5,900 and$11,500 with odometer readings between 37488 and124705 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Mazda 3 s Sport is priced between $6,995 and$8,147 with odometer readings between 98015 and127572 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Mazda 3 i Sport is priced between $6,600 and$8,998 with odometer readings between 110613 and123361 miles.

Which used 2010 Mazda 3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Mazda 3 for sale near. There are currently 20 used and CPO 2010 3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,900 and mileage as low as 37488 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Mazda 3.

