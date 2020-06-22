Used 2015 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me

2,438 listings
3 Reviews & Specs
2,438 listings
  • 2015 Mazda 3 i Sport in White
    used

    2015 Mazda 3 i Sport

    44,572 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,889

    $2,077 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 3 i Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Mazda 3 i Sport

    122,874 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $1,875 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 3 i Sport in Gray
    used

    2015 Mazda 3 i Sport

    57,513 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,491

    $3,288 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 3 i Touring in Black
    used

    2015 Mazda 3 i Touring

    77,249 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,972

    $2,254 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 3 i Sport in Gray
    used

    2015 Mazda 3 i Sport

    130,290 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,497

    $1,832 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring

    66,325 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,997

    $1,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring

    99,883 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,990

    $1,524 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 3 i Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Mazda 3 i Sport

    40,491 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,992

    $1,641 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 3 i Sport in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Mazda 3 i Sport

    89,842 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,975

    $672 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 3 i Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Mazda 3 i Touring

    95,915 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $588 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 3 i Touring in Gray
    used

    2015 Mazda 3 i Touring

    64,599 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2015 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring

    100,043 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,370

    $1,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring

    25,575 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 3 i Touring in Silver
    used

    2015 Mazda 3 i Touring

    76,824 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 3 i Sport in Dark Red
    certified

    2015 Mazda 3 i Sport

    49,087 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,996

    $1,287 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2015 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring

    48,998 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,271

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 3 i Touring in Gray
    used

    2015 Mazda 3 i Touring

    33,817 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,499

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 3 i SV in Gray
    used

    2015 Mazda 3 i SV

    73,835 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 3

Read recent reviews for the Mazda 3
Overall Consumer Rating
4.666 Reviews
66 reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (2%)
First 3 months have been great. Update
mortar1,06/13/2015
s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I'm a two car guy and passed on one of my cars to my sister and decided I needed a second to go along with my BMW z4. For the past 20 years I've used Subarus as my second car and have loved both of them--a Legacy and then an Impreza. It took me a year or so to decide on the Mazda 3 though it was a front runner all along. I wanted to get another Impreza but it had less horsepower than my 2009 model, and I didn't want the CRT transmission. BMW 3 series was high on my list--but I just couldn't justify the cost against the 3. The driving dynamics are almost as good and there are just so many more features, particularly safety, on the Mazda. It's a lot of fun to drive. Update: I've had the car now for over two years, and have some things to add. It's hot in Texas and I'm amazed at how good the air conditioning functions. The car still handles superbly and is a pleasure to drive. The surround sound music system works very well. People note that it still has that new car smell. Pickup is excellent! The seats are very comfortable on long trips. One oddity is that if the door windows are wet, as from morning dew or rain, and you lower and raise them, the water is not wiped off. Brakes are excellent. I remain amazed at how good this car drives--the handling is lots of fun and I never tire of getting it. Of the features, the ones I especially appreciate are the backup camera, blind-side monitoring, and keyless entry. I will have these features in all future cars. My gas mileage is not great--26 or 27 mpg--but most of my driving is in the city and I tend to have a heavy foot when the light turns green. If I drove like a normal person I'm sure it would be much higher, cause I actually tried it. Also, driving on the highway provides great mileage. One last thing--transmission is first rate--it's so much better than driving a cvt transmission. My other car is a manual--and I probably won't return to a manual if I've got an automatic as good as this one.
Report abuse
