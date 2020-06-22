Used 2015 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me
- 44,572 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,889$2,077 Below Market
- 122,874 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$1,875 Below Market
- 57,513 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,491$3,288 Below Market
- 77,249 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,972$2,254 Below Market
- 130,290 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,497$1,832 Below Market
- 66,325 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,997$1,231 Below Market
- 99,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,990$1,524 Below Market
- 40,491 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,992$1,641 Below Market
- 89,842 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,975$672 Below Market
- 95,915 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995$588 Below Market
- 64,599 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,999
- 100,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,370$1,117 Below Market
- 25,575 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,000
- 76,824 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
- certified
2015 Mazda 3 i Sport49,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,996$1,287 Below Market
- 48,998 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,271
- 33,817 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,499
- 73,835 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 3
Read recent reviews for the Mazda 3
mortar1,06/13/2015
s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I'm a two car guy and passed on one of my cars to my sister and decided I needed a second to go along with my BMW z4. For the past 20 years I've used Subarus as my second car and have loved both of them--a Legacy and then an Impreza. It took me a year or so to decide on the Mazda 3 though it was a front runner all along. I wanted to get another Impreza but it had less horsepower than my 2009 model, and I didn't want the CRT transmission. BMW 3 series was high on my list--but I just couldn't justify the cost against the 3. The driving dynamics are almost as good and there are just so many more features, particularly safety, on the Mazda. It's a lot of fun to drive. Update: I've had the car now for over two years, and have some things to add. It's hot in Texas and I'm amazed at how good the air conditioning functions. The car still handles superbly and is a pleasure to drive. The surround sound music system works very well. People note that it still has that new car smell. Pickup is excellent! The seats are very comfortable on long trips. One oddity is that if the door windows are wet, as from morning dew or rain, and you lower and raise them, the water is not wiped off. Brakes are excellent. I remain amazed at how good this car drives--the handling is lots of fun and I never tire of getting it. Of the features, the ones I especially appreciate are the backup camera, blind-side monitoring, and keyless entry. I will have these features in all future cars. My gas mileage is not great--26 or 27 mpg--but most of my driving is in the city and I tend to have a heavy foot when the light turns green. If I drove like a normal person I'm sure it would be much higher, cause I actually tried it. Also, driving on the highway provides great mileage. One last thing--transmission is first rate--it's so much better than driving a cvt transmission. My other car is a manual--and I probably won't return to a manual if I've got an automatic as good as this one.
