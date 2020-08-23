Used 2007 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me

2,438 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
3 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,438 listings
  • 2007 Mazda 3 i Sport in Silver
    used

    2007 Mazda 3 i Sport

    183,585 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $2,598

    $572 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 3 i Touring in Gray
    used

    2007 Mazda 3 i Touring

    144,641 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,995

    $1,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 3 i Touring in Gray
    used

    2007 Mazda 3 i Touring

    134,000 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,999

    $2,082 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 3 i Touring in Red
    used

    2007 Mazda 3 i Touring

    69,309 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,998

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 3 s Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Mazda 3 s Sport

    31,251 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,690

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 3 i Sport in Red
    used

    2007 Mazda 3 i Sport

    136,850 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring in White
    used

    2007 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring

    133,426 miles

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 3
    used

    2007 Mazda 3

    117,405 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 3 s Sport in Red
    used

    2007 Mazda 3 s Sport

    113,796 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $995

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 3 i Sport in Black
    used

    2007 Mazda 3 i Sport

    128,870 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,991

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2007 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring

    176,531 miles

    $4,998

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 3 s Sport in Gray
    used

    2007 Mazda 3 s Sport

    113,548 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 3 s Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Mazda 3 s Sport

    150,040 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 3 s Sport in Gray
    used

    2007 Mazda 3 s Sport

    79,826 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2007 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring

    119,555 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 3 s Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Mazda 3 s Sport

    164,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 3 i Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Mazda 3 i Sport

    155,564 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,395

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 3 i Touring in Gray
    used

    2007 Mazda 3 i Touring

    130,419 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda 3 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,438 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 3
  4. Used 2007 Mazda 3

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 3

Read recent reviews for the Mazda 3
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8283 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 283 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (1%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (0%)
Mazda3 i Leaves Little to be Desired
Ryan B,10/15/2006
Just recently purchased a brand new M3iT, and I must say, I have only one thing that wish was different with the car - a remote trunk release on the fob. Handling is amazing, with the independent rear end, and the variable power assist steering never has it been so fun to make to U-turns! The 2.0 is quick and responsive even when paired with the AT. The auto stick makes normal runs to the store much more enjoyable, and the trunk is very spacious whatever you may have (60/40 rear seat too). The front seats are adjustable in a few ways. The lumbar support, height, reclining, and the telescopic steering wheel makes sure your comfortable in any position.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
3
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mazda 3 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings