Used 2007 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me
- 183,585 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$2,598$572 Below Market
Jason Lewis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sparta / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 3 i Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK12F771753636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,641 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,995$1,454 Below Market
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
This is it! Your Mazda is here! Come and get it! You can’t go wrong taking this baby home! It has everything you need! ACT NOW, CALL! THIS MAZDA 3 DRIVES AND RUNS GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, CLOTH INTERIOR, WITH ALLOY WHEELS, SUNROOF, AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEATS, ICE COLD A/C, GREAT TIRES. Hablamos Espanol. Falamos Portuguese. CALL NOW for answers to your questions! + LOW DOWN PAYMENT! + RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! + NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! + NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! + GUARANTEED APPROVAL! + BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! + Baja Cuota Inicial! + Tarifas desde 2.9 %! + Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! + Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento! + No se deje rechazar mas! + APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! + Construya o reconstruyar SU CRÉDITO! Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 3 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK12F671682137
Stock: 682137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,000 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,999$2,082 Below Market
Official Auto Sales - Plaistow / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 3 i Touring with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK32GX71603864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,309 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,998
Walser Burnsville Mazda - Burnsville / Minnesota
Only 69,290 Miles! Delivers 34 Highway MPG and 26 City MPG! This Mazda Mazda3 delivers a Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ABS, FRONT SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS & FRONT/REAR SIDE AIR CURTAINS PKG -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), Cruise control, 4-speed sport automatic transmission w/OD.*This Mazda Mazda3 Comes Equipped with These Options *16" x 6.5" alloy wheels, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Warning lights-inc: brake system, high-beam on, turn signals on, hazard warning on, check engine, engine oil pressure, battery charge, defogger on, air bags, front seat belt pretensioner system, door ajar, low fuel, cruise control on, Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Urethane scuff plates, Underhood insulator pad, Trunk lid opener cancel system (trunk latch type), Trunk entrapment release system, Triple-H construction, Tire pressure monitoring system.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Walser Burnsville Mazda located at 14720 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 3 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK32F071655284
Stock: 12AI902T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 31,251 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,690
Phil Long Ford Denver - Littleton / Colorado
Clean, GREAT MILES 31,251! Mazda3 s Sport trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, PWR SLIDING MOONROOF & IN-DASH 6-DISC..., International Entry-level of the Year, Local Trade. READ MORE!EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks Mazda Mazda3 s Sport with Phantom Blue Mica exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 156 HP at 6500 RPM*.VEHICLE FEATURESRear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESPWR SLIDING MOONROOF & IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER PKG interior sunshade.VEHICLE REVIEWSInternational Entry-level of the Year. From Edmunds.com: Entertaining yet sophisticated in demeanor, the Mazda 3 doesn't look, feel or drive like an economy car. If you're shopping for a small, inexpensive sedan or hatchback, this car should be at the top of your list. Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy.WHY BUY FROM USTo see our entire selection of over 800 Pre-Owned or 1300 + New vehicles available visit Phillongdenver.com. Our business is to satisfy customers and provide greater value than our competitors. We do this by empowering the customer with the "MY" philosophy: My ride, my way. Our customers are in the driver's seat- my price, my way, my trade, my peace of mind, my choice.New Vehicle pricing may not include any upfits or aftermarket items. Please call dealer to verify these costs. Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-29.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 3 s Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK143571672962
Stock: DP7668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 136,850 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,500
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $4500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $3500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2007 Mazda Mazda3 i Sport. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine will keep you going. This Mazda Mazda3 features the following options: SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: (6) month subscription, REAR WING SPOILER, Warning lights-inc: brake system, high-beam on, turn signals on, hazard warning on, check engine, engine oil pressure, battery charge, defogger on, air bags, front seat belt pretensioner system, door ajar, low fuel, Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Urethane scuff plates, Underhood insulator pad, Trunk lid opener cancel system (trunk latch type), Trunk entrapment release system, Triple-H construction, and Tilt/telescopic steering column. Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 3 i Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK12GX71724530
Stock: 26558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 133,426 miles
$4,900
Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER!! *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* NAVIGATION, HTD SEATS, 1-OWNER, MOONROOF, LEATHER, CLEAN CARFAX, ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE ENTRY, FOG LAMPS.This front wheel drive 2007 Mazda3 s features an impressive 2.3l 4-cylinder smpi dohc Engine with a Rally White Exterior with a Black Interior. With only 133,426 miles this 2007 Mazda3 is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2007 Mazda3 in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 71622262 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus has this 2007 Mazda3 s ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus today at * (614) 272-0000 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2007 Mazda3 s! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus of Columbus serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 1130 Automall Dr Columbus OH, 43228 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 33.0 Highway MPG and 26.0 City MPG! This Mazda3 comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2.3l 4-cylinder smpi dohc engine, an 5-speed manual with overdrive transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Telescoping Wheel, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Grove City, Hilliard & Upper Arlington used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus, OH dealership over these interior options: Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Center Arm Rest, Split Folding Rear Seat, Reading Light(s), Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Columbus commuters and soccer parents enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Brake Assist, Speed Sensitive Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes, Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK343871622262
Stock: 71622262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- used
2007 Mazda 3117,405 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Frank's Motor Cars - Laguna Beach / California
2007 Mazda Mazda3 White s 4D Sedan 2.3L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 5-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK323371622611
Stock: 37814A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 113,796 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$995
Island Honda - Kahului / Hawaii
: *MECHANIC SPECIAL! Sold as is and for parts only!* TRUE RED exterior and BLACK interior, Mazda3 s Sport trim. REDUCED FROM $7,988! $5,100 below Kelley Blue Book! EPA 31 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input Rear Spoiler, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist. Mazda Mazda3 s Sport with TRUE RED exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 156 HP at 6500 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: International Entry-level of the Year. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $7,988. This Mazda3 is priced $5,100 below Kelley Blue Book. VISIT US TODAY: Get to Know Our New Honda Dealership, Serving Kahului, Kihei, Wailuku and Lahaina If there's one thing we want everyone to know it's that at Island Honda we are here to make you happy. That's what we want from the time you walk into our showroom looking for the new or used Honda vehicle of your dreams to the day you want to trade it in. Plus government fees and taxes, $395 dealer document processing charge, and any emissions testing charge. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 3 s Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK143271603453
Stock: 71603453A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-29-2018
- 128,870 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,991
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
If you've been looking for just the right vehicle, then stop your search right here. Load your family into the 2007 Mazda Mazda3! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! Mazda prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: an outside temperature display, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and a split folding rear seat. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 3 i Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK32F671602962
Stock: C3870B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 176,531 miles
$4,998
AutoNation Toyota Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Pwr Sliding Moonroof; In-Dash 6-Disc CD Changer & Bose Audio Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK343571654313
Stock: 71654313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 113,548 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2007 Mazda Mazda3 4dr 5dr Hatchback Manual s Grand Touring features a 2.3L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, HID Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 3 s Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK344471639228
Stock: JYC-639228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 150,040 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Today Auto LLC - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2007 Mazda Mazda3 4dr 5dr Hatchback Automatic s Touring features a 2.3L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, (2) coat hooks, (3) passenger assist grips, 3-point seat belts for all positions, 5-mph bumpers, 60/40 split fold-down rear seat, Black center instrument panel side treatment, Black roof molding, Body-color door handles, Body-color fuel door, Body-color protective side moldings, Body-color rear roof-mounted spoiler, Body-color sport-type front/rear bumpers with (4) integrated rear bumper reflectors, Body-color sport-type grille insert & trim, Cargo area light with on/off switch, Cargo management system, Child safety rear door locks, Cigarette lighter & ashtray with illumination, Cloth door trim-inc: front/rear bottle holders & front door pockets, Collapsible steering column, Crashable brake pedal, Day/night rearview mirror, Driver foot rest, Driver illuminated window switch, Driver side front seatback pocket, Driver side storage bin, Electroluminescent gauges with red & blue nighttime illumination, Fixed-intermittent rear window wiper, Front independent MacPherson strut suspension with coil springs, Front seat mounted side-impact air bags, Front side window demisters, Front/rear outboard adjustable headrests, Front/rear side-impact door beams, Front/rear stabilizer bars, Full cargo area trim, Full carpeting, Gauge illumination dimming control button, Illuminated locking glove box, Leather-wrapped shift knob, Manual driver seat height adjustment with adjustable lumbar support, Molded cloth headliner, P205/50VR17 all-season tires, Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes, Rear center armrest with (2) cupholders, Rear heater ducts, Rear independent E-type multi-link suspension with coil springs, Rear seat child safety seat lower anchors & upper tethers (LATCH), Reclining sport-type front bucket seats, Removable rigid cargo cover, Roof-mounted mast-type antenna, Satellite radio compatible audio system (requires additional dealer-installed hardware), Side sill extensions, Silver finish sport-type instrument panel trim insert, Single-type horn, T125/70D16 temporary spare tire, Tire pressure monitoring system, Triple-H construction, Underhood insulator pad, Urethane scuff plates 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Slater Robinson at 808-845-2288 or todayauto@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 3 s Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK343271639509
Stock: TCE193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 79,826 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2007 Mazda Mazda3 4dr 5dr Hatchback Automatic s Grand Touring features a 2.3L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Charcoal interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, HID Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 3 s Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK343X71749370
Stock: YC-749370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 119,555 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,950
Debruhl's Used Cars - Asheville / North Carolina
* TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL * * GREAT DEAL AT $8,950 * * 2007 ** Mazda * * Mazda3 * * s Grand Touring * If you're shopping for a quality vehicle with perks such as a a leather interior, heated seats, traction control, Bose sound system, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system, this 2007 Mazda Mazda3 s Grand Touring may be the car for you. Complete with a dazzling black exterior and a black interior, this vehicle is in high demand. Be sure of your safety with a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Call and schedule your test drive today! DeBruhl's Used Car Superstore is the largest independent auto dealer in WNC! We offer a full range of financing with our guarantee credit approval, everyone is approved here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK323171732962
Stock: 732962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,000 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2007 Mazda Mazda3 4dr 4dr Sedan Automatic s Sport features a 2.3L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Remote Fuel Door, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 3 s Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK123571648924
Stock: CYC-648924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 155,564 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,395
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Outlet, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 3 i Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK12G371724949
Stock: 32209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-23-2020
- 130,419 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
ABS FRONT SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS & FRONT/REAR SIDE AIR CURTAINS PKG -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), ELECTROCHROMIC MIRROR W/COMPASS, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Outlet, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 3 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK32F171673888
Stock: 32560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
