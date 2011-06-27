Vehicle overview

Long known as the purveyor of sporty economy cars, Mazda's latest, the 3, continues the company's tradition of making small cars that are fun to drive. Debuting in 2004 as a replacement for the Protégé compact sedan, the 3 offers a choice of two body styles: a four-door with a trunk or a four-door with a hatchback (labeled the "five-door" by Mazda).

The 2007 Mazda 3's strengths include a pair of peppy, refined engines. The base "i" trim level employs a 148-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, while the sportier "s" models use a 2.3-liter four-cylinder that bumps the output to 156 hp while offering more torque (150 pound-feet versus 135 lb-ft) as well as balance shafts (which enhance smoothness). Both engines are equipped with variable valve timing to improve response and efficiency. The 3 also boasts superior handling and ride dynamics compared to most economy cars. Blessed with some chassis components from Mazda's 6 midsize sedan and spot-on tuning, the 3 handles like a bargain sport sedan. The only minor quibble is that the ride may be too firm for some.

To go along with its impressive hardware, the 3 offers stylish design inside and out, with the taut, chiseled body hinting at its athletic personality. This year, in addition to freshened front and rear fascias for all 3s, new taillights debut: The i trims get a clear-lens treatment while the Grand Touring sedan gets LED units. Inside, the 3 benefits from a number of new upscale features, such as a standard rear-seat center armrest and audio input jack (for MP3 players). Stability control is another new addition this year.

With some exciting new economy sedans debuting this year, such as Honda's Civic Si and Dodge's Caliber SRT-4, the 2007 Mazda 3 finds itself with some serious competition. That challenge has been answered with the Mazdaspeed version of the 3 that also debuts this year, priced in the low-to-mid-$20,000 range. For those on a tighter budget, however, the standard Mazda 3 remains a strong consideration for driving enthusiasts shopping the $15,000¬-$20,000 compact segment.