Used 2017 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me

I bought a 2015 Mazda 3 GT two years ago this month and loved the car. I'd done a lot of research before the purchase. However, there were a few things I wanted appearance-wise that were just not available in the 2015 model. Fast-forward to 2017 and they are available now! It was an easy decision to trade my 2015 for the 2017 - same exact color and trim, just a newer - more beautiful - version. The update to the turn signals in the side-view mirrors was something I wanted and now I have. The interior is comparable to the Mazda 6 now and is absolutely breathtaking. I feel the car is timeless and I will be happy with this purchase for the next decade at least. The ride is more quiet, too. That was one of the few areas of improvement I felt the 2015 model needed and they have definitely delivered on improving the road noise in the 2017 model. The car is so elegant and looks just like a luxury car without the luxury price tag. The headlights are awesome. I had LED's before but now the fog lights are also LED and the fact that the headlights turn in the direction your steering wheel is going in is such a nice touch. The heated steering wheel is also a welcome addition to this car as I have used it a few times since I got the car a week and a half ago. Also, the tires seem to grip the road more. I drove in rain today and did not have any instances of fear (I am not the best rain/sleet/snow driver, lol; I drive 20 mph on the highway). But I was pleased with the drive. Everything about this car screams class and style. The interior is so much more of an upgrade than its predecessor. I did not like the red stitching throughout the leather seats and this car does not have that (yay). The dashboard materials are nicer and the center console is really nice, too. I have seen complaints about the car not having an armrest - well the entire center console IS an armrest and is not low at all. It feels the same as the 2015 model to me. I could go on and on about this car. If you are interested in it, I'd get it! You won't be disappointed. Even the changes to the digital tachometer and speedometer and the heads-up display lettering changing (it was green and is now white), I really think Mazda paid so much attention to detail on this vehicle. Luckily, I have not had to use the Smart City Brake System yet (fingers crossed I never have to), but I am glad it is an available feature. So once again, if you are in the market for a car and are eyeing the 2017 Mazda 3 (especially the GT trim), you will not regret your decision if you purchase it. Love, love , love mine!!!

