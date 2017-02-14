Used 2017 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Mazda 3 Touring in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 Mazda 3 Touring

    22,761 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,381

    $2,886 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 3 Touring in Black
    used

    2017 Mazda 3 Touring

    24,937 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,595

    $2,825 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring

    11,215 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,836

    $3,792 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring

    27,011 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,025

    $2,755 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 3 Sport in Gray
    certified

    2017 Mazda 3 Sport

    42,980 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,888

    $2,855 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 3 Touring in Gray
    used

    2017 Mazda 3 Touring

    20,324 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,988

    $1,660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring

    24,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,995

    $1,844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 3 Sport in White
    used

    2017 Mazda 3 Sport

    109,540 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $1,972 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 3 Touring in Black
    used

    2017 Mazda 3 Touring

    42,535 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,480

    $1,976 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 3 Touring in Silver
    certified

    2017 Mazda 3 Touring

    25,091 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,949

    $1,347 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring

    65,710 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    $1,807 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 3 Touring in Black
    used

    2017 Mazda 3 Touring

    77,880 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,995

    $2,750 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring in Black
    certified

    2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring

    35,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,988

    $2,296 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring

    29,759 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,998

    $3,079 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring in Black
    certified

    2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring

    28,822 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,777

    $1,890 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 3 Touring in Gray
    used

    2017 Mazda 3 Touring

    32,427 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,250

    $1,886 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 3 Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Mazda 3 Sport

    22,367 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,495

    $1,826 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 3 Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Mazda 3 Sport

    42,442 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,595

    $1,607 Below Market
    Details

Traded in my 2015 for the 2017 - Awesome decision!
Alicia,02/14/2017
Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I bought a 2015 Mazda 3 GT two years ago this month and loved the car. I'd done a lot of research before the purchase. However, there were a few things I wanted appearance-wise that were just not available in the 2015 model. Fast-forward to 2017 and they are available now! It was an easy decision to trade my 2015 for the 2017 - same exact color and trim, just a newer - more beautiful - version. The update to the turn signals in the side-view mirrors was something I wanted and now I have. The interior is comparable to the Mazda 6 now and is absolutely breathtaking. I feel the car is timeless and I will be happy with this purchase for the next decade at least. The ride is more quiet, too. That was one of the few areas of improvement I felt the 2015 model needed and they have definitely delivered on improving the road noise in the 2017 model. The car is so elegant and looks just like a luxury car without the luxury price tag. The headlights are awesome. I had LED's before but now the fog lights are also LED and the fact that the headlights turn in the direction your steering wheel is going in is such a nice touch. The heated steering wheel is also a welcome addition to this car as I have used it a few times since I got the car a week and a half ago. Also, the tires seem to grip the road more. I drove in rain today and did not have any instances of fear (I am not the best rain/sleet/snow driver, lol; I drive 20 mph on the highway). But I was pleased with the drive. Everything about this car screams class and style. The interior is so much more of an upgrade than its predecessor. I did not like the red stitching throughout the leather seats and this car does not have that (yay). The dashboard materials are nicer and the center console is really nice, too. I have seen complaints about the car not having an armrest - well the entire center console IS an armrest and is not low at all. It feels the same as the 2015 model to me. I could go on and on about this car. If you are interested in it, I'd get it! You won't be disappointed. Even the changes to the digital tachometer and speedometer and the heads-up display lettering changing (it was green and is now white), I really think Mazda paid so much attention to detail on this vehicle. Luckily, I have not had to use the Smart City Brake System yet (fingers crossed I never have to), but I am glad it is an available feature. So once again, if you are in the market for a car and are eyeing the 2017 Mazda 3 (especially the GT trim), you will not regret your decision if you purchase it. Love, love , love mine!!!
