Used 2018 Mazda 3 Consumer Reviews
Zippy but refined
After spending the past number of years driving large SUVs, I finally made the leap back into a smaller, sportier car. I’ve considered other smaller cars over the years, but none really piqued my interest for one reason or another. I wanted a driver’s car but wasn’t really wanting to pay a premium price. I also wanted a practical car but didn’t want to sacrifice performance and pure fun. For me, the Mazda 3 is a perfect amalgamation of what I’ve been looking for. It’s sporty yet refined, small but not minute, and practical but not boring in the least. It handles way better than anything in it’s price range. The fuel efficiency rivals some hybrid cars. The interior is flawless. The seats envelope the driver perfectly and lend a feeling of mutual comfort and secure fit. For the price, the engine is quick enough. Sure, I’d rather be in the 250 HP range, but that would require a compromise in aesthetics or a price increase of at least $15k. At this point, I’m extremely pleased with my purchase. Do your own research on this car and compare it to others in its price range and above. For pure driving experience and design, you won’t find anything comparable. Highly recommended.
Practical and fun are not mutually exclusive
Just bought a 2018 Mazda 3 Hatchback Sport and I cannot rave more about this car. I absolutely love it. I was looking for something affordable, reliable, and fuel efficient. In other words practicality was my number one concern and the hatchback delivers as promised. It has plenty of cargo space with the rear seats folded down. It supplies all that I mentioned while looking good and putting a smile on my face. The car has adequate power for merging on the highway and passing. It is also a blast to push through corners/curvy roads. The cars handles extremely well and the powertrain is eager to play while in sport mode. I consistently exceed the EPA estimates for MPG. I'll usually get around 29-31 MPG in the city and 39-42 mpg on hwy (with free flowing traffic going around 65 mph of course). Keep in mind this is all with an automatic. I was going to go for the 6 speed manual but I deal with LA traffic on my daily commute and could no longer bare it with a manual so I opted for the auto. If you're looking for something practical that isn't an appliance I would definitely recommend at least test driving the mazda 3.
Very happy
Just the right combination of performance, saftey, space and reliability. Its big enough to carry my gear but small enough to park easily in the city. I cant beleive I am getting well over 30 mpg in a 50/50 highway/local mix. Id buy it again in a heartbeat.
Great Car at this Pricepoint
Was coming out of a C Class Mercedes and wanted a hatchback for less than 30K. My list of desired attributes was quite long, and the Mazda 3 checked every box save one, which I’ll get too later. The car is built for those who enjoy driving and that can’t be emphasized enough. Just sitting in the drivers seat informs you that everything is engineered with the driver in mind. Out on the road the engine is responsive, the steering direct, and the suspension is a sheer delight. The interior is beautifully designed and better than most anything at this pricepoint. Further, everything works as designed. The Bose stereo is quite nice and a must have. I got the premium package so every safety feature imaginable is on the vehicle. Most of these I didn’t have on my 2015 Mercedes. The blind spot monitoring is my favorite safety nanny, just disable the audio notifications or it will drive you nuts. After driving over 1600 miles I’m averaging a little over 31 mpg, which is quite nice for a car this sporty. The front seats are very comfortable and fit both me and my wife like a glove. The suspension is firm and with the 18 inch wheels you can feel some bumps. But on balance the ride is superb. My 89 year old mom is quite comfortable In either the front or the back. The only negative with the car is road noise, which has been documented quite well in the professional reviews of the car. I took 2 extended test drives to make sure it was acceptable as a daily driver. On most surfaces it is just not a big deal, and in fact compares favorably with higher priced cars. And understand, I was previously driving a Mercedes. But on concrete surfaces the road noise is definitely transmitted into the cabin. The overall positives of the vehicle far outweigh this one issue though. Drive for yourself and be the judge. For me, it’s a great car to drive and a steal of a deal in the compact class.
2018 mazda3 sport Excellent car.
2018 mazda3 sport with PREFERRED EQUIPMENT PACKAGE $1,000 16-inch Alloy wheels Bright beltline trim Heated body-color dual power doormirrors w/ turn signal lamps Premium cloth-trimmed sport seats Rear seat armrest w/ cupholders Auto On/Off headlights Rain sensing windshield wipers Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring14 with Rear Cross Traffic Alert15 With rebates and dealer sale price just under $20k out the door. We purchased this car for our daughter who is starting to drive in the next few months. I know new car for a teenager! I felt the same way, but we looked at late model used cars and what you got for $10k-12k was not worth it. Four year old Chevy Cruze with 65k miles for 10k. No warranty no history. Real crap shoot. In my opinion most people who buy inexpensive small cars can’t afford much and don’t do the routine maintenance. By the time you put tires, brakes and change all the fluids etc. you are close to what something new would cost. The dealer we purchased the car from is my wife’s Mercedes dealer and we really like them. So we had history with them and that was another deciding factor. Other cars in this category were more expensive, Kia, Cruze, Honda and Toyota. All over 20k before tax and title. All except the Ford Focus. They are closing them out and the SE was just over 15k. We did a test drive and I got to tell you what a cheep car the focus is! Just inside and out no comparison to the Mazda. It’s not surprising that ford is going to stop making cars and move towards trucks / SUV’s. I think you can tell a lot about a car company by how much effort they put into their small cars and the focus seems like ford needed a car for this category and didn’t put much effort into it. At retail of 22k there is no way you would buy this over the others. Even the Chevy Cruze is a better car and I’m not a GM fan. The only way I see ford selling these cars is to heavily discount them. First impression of the Mazda3 is how nice it is inside. For the Botton of the line “sport” it doesn’t feel cheep. Again compared to the ford, wow. It’s amazing how these small car have evolved. Just all the small touches, all the safety features, airbags, backup camera, Smart City Brake (very important for new drivers), blind spot warning. Push button start, temperature gage, two trip computers, auto lights and wipers, cruise control, A/C, locking gas cap, mpg computer, etc. In the old days bottom of the line cars didn’t come with any of these features. You didn’t get A/C or an automatic transmission. Now it’s all pretty standard. With the smaller 155 HP motor this car has plenty of pep. With three of us in the car and the A/C on it had plenty of passing power on two lane highways. It even has a “sport”mode that I haven’t tried yet. So far we are very impressed with this car. We got the mica blue with the aluminum wheels. Beautiful little car. I think Mazda make some of the most beautiful cars and suvs out there. Toyota’s have gotten so bizarre looking these past few years. There was a red mazda6 on the lot with a black and cream interior for $30k. Just a beautiful car. Looks like a much more expensive car. Much better looking than the Mercedes on the same lot for $20k less. If Mazda can make their “cheep”car this nice I’m sure their other higher models are excellent. I think Mazda is doing a complete model change on the 3 in 2019 so I’m guessing why we got this under $20k. I know other cars in this class rate higher but this car is worth a look at if you are in the market for a $20k-22k car. One year of owning the Mazda and it’s been a great car. My 16 year old daughter is now driving it and it’s a nice, safe economical car for her. No problems at all so far. Just oil changes. For the Michigan winter we had last year we put michelin x-ice snow tires on it and it went through anything. I highly recommend snow tires. I know they are expensive but worth the money when you figure your kid with very little winter driving experience is driving it.
