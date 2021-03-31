What is the 2022 Mazda 3?

The 2022 Mazda 3 is a compact hatchback or sedan, known for its premium-feeling interior, sporty handling and attractive exterior. In 2021, Mazda introduced two engines that round out the Mazda 3 offerings: a 2.0-liter engine to make its base price more attractive and a 2.5-liter turbo for those looking for class-leading performance. And there's still the solid midlevel engine, a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine. As such, we don't anticipate any significant changes for the 2022 model year.

Since the Mazda 3 is available as a sedan or hatchback, its competition changes depending on the configuration you're interested in. The sedan competes with the Honda Civic and Kia Forte, both of which our editors rated slightly higher. Meanwhile, the hatchback is just edged out by the Hyundai Veloster and Honda Civic hatchback, the top 2 in the segment, and ties with the Mini Clubman in our evaluations.