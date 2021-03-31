  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 3
  4. 2022 Mazda 3

2022 Mazda 3

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $21,000 (estimated)
2022 Mazda 3
Ad
1 Offer Near 20147
Check out current offers on the MAZDA3 SEDAN
VIEW OFFERS
MAZDAUSA.COM
  • We expect no significant changes for 2022
  • Part of the fourth Mazda 3 generation introduced for 2019
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Other years
Mazda 3 for Sale
2022 Mazda 3 Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/31/2021
What is the 2022 Mazda 3?

The 2022 Mazda 3 is a compact hatchback or sedan, known for its premium-feeling interior, sporty handling and attractive exterior. In 2021, Mazda introduced two engines that round out the Mazda 3 offerings: a 2.0-liter engine to make its base price more attractive and a 2.5-liter turbo for those looking for class-leading performance. And there's still the solid midlevel engine, a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine. As such, we don't anticipate any significant changes for the 2022 model year.

Since the Mazda 3 is available as a sedan or hatchback, its competition changes depending on the configuration you're interested in. The sedan competes with the Honda Civic and Kia Forte, both of which our editors rated slightly higher. Meanwhile, the hatchback is just edged out by the Hyundai Veloster and Honda Civic hatchback, the top 2 in the segment, and ties with the Mini Clubman in our evaluations.

EdmundsEdmunds says

If you're intrigued by what the Mazda 3 has to offer, there's no need to wait for the 2022 since it should be pretty similar to what's in dealer showrooms now. Check out all the details on the 2021 model and reach out to your nearest dealership to take a test drive.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Mazda 3.

Related 2022 Mazda 3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model