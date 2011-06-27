  1. Home
2011 Mazda 3 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Benchmark handling
  • energetic 2.5-liter engine
  • stylish, well-equipped interior
  • impressive list of luxury options
  • five-door model affords hatchback utility.
  • Ride may be too firm for some
  • cabin and trunk not as large as those of competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Mazda 3 provides more driving enjoyment and greater refinement than its affordable price tag would suggest. If you're shopping for a small, inexpensive sedan or hatchback, it should be at the top of your list.

Vehicle overview

When the appearance of the popular Mazda 3 was refreshed last year, its new smiling face didn't immediately win over some people, including us. Of course, the 2011 Mazda 3 looks the same, but now that folks have had a chance to warm up to the perpetually grinning car, it seems that the Mazda 3 is having the last laugh.

The main reason is that the Mazda 3's fun-to-drive personality has been not only preserved but also enhanced as part of last year's makeover. This means the steering is still communicative, the chassis even more athletic and the ride somewhat smoother, with less vibration coming into the cabin. Furthermore, the new-generation car with the base 2.0-liter four is better on gas compared to the older Mazda 3 base model, which was rather thirsty compared to fuel-sippers such as the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. Though the base engine's performance is merely adequate, the available 2.5-liter mill is one of the most responsive and energetic in the segment.

While the exterior of the Mazda 3 might be controversial, the interior is hard to criticize. The 3 has long been known as having one of the nicest cabins in the economy car segment. One might even mistake the interior of a fully optioned Grand Touring version with its interesting design architecture and leather upholstery for that of an entry-level luxury car.

The Mazda 3 is also notable for the number of upmarket features that are available, including bi-xenon headlights, keyless ignition/entry and dual-zone automatic climate control. For 2011, the 3's appeal is further increased thanks to the addition of more standard features. All models now have stability control, while the Grand Touring trims receive the formerly optional Bose audio system and sunroof.

That said, the 2011 Mazda 3 might not please everybody, as some drivers could find the 3's ride too firm and the controls too complicated. For them, the 2011 Honda Civic and 2011 Hyundai Elantra are good alternatives. The 2011 Volkswagen Golf and Jetta could also be considered against the Mazda 3's higher trim levels, as the VWs also provide upscale cabins. Nonetheless, the 2011 Mazda 3 remains one of our top picks in the economy sedan class thanks to its pleasing driving demeanor, ample equipment, excellent quality and choice of body styles.

2011 Mazda 3 models

The 2011 Mazda 3 is available in four-door compact sedan and hatchback body styles.

The 3i model (sedan only) is offered in SV, Sport and Touring trim levels. Standard equipment on the SV includes 16-inch steel wheels, a 60/40-split-folding seat, height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, full power accessories and a four-speaker stereo with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and steering-wheel controls. The 3i Sport adds air-conditioning, a temperature display and the option of an automatic transmission. The 3i Touring adds 16-inch alloy wheels, remote keyless entry, cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connections, and a six-speaker stereo.

The 3s Sport (available as sedan and hatchback) adds the more powerful 2.5-liter engine, different front and rear fascias, 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, dual exhaust tips, rear spoiler, aggressively bolstered front seats, upgraded upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a trip computer and electroluminescent gauges. The 3s Grand Touring adds a sunroof, heated outside mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 10-speaker Bose audio system (with an in-dash, six-disc CD changer), heated front seats, leather upholstery and an eight-way power driver seat.

Some of the Grand Touring features (such as the Bose audio system and sunroof) are available on the lower trims as options. The Technology package (available for the 3s Sport and 3s Grand Touring) includes rain-sensing windshield wipers, automatic headlights, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, LED taillights, keyless ignition/entry, satellite radio and a navigation system (with steering-wheel controls and a small, high-mounted display screen). An iPod interface is available as a dealer-installed accessory.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Mazda 3 sees some shuffling of its equipment packages. The Grand Touring version loses its formerly standard adaptive xenon headlights but gains the Bose audio system and a sunroof. Also, all trims now have standard stability control.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Mazda 3i comes with a 2.0-liter inline-4 that produces 148 horsepower and 135 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual is standard, while a five-speed automatic is optional on all but the 3i SV. Estimated fuel economy is 24 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 27 mpg combined with the automatic -- the manual stands at 25/33/28. This is a few mpg less on the highway than class leaders.

The Mazda 3s is powered by a 2.5-liter inline-4 good for 167 hp and 168 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual is standard here, with a five-speed automatic optional. In performance testing, a manual-equipped 3s went from zero to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds. Estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined with the automatic (20/28/23 with the manual). Both fuel economy and acceleration are on par with similarly powerful small cars.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2011 Mazda 3 includes stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), active front head restraints, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds testing, the 3s Grand Touring came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet -- a solid performance for this type of car.

In government crash tests, the Mazda 3 earned five stars (the highest rating) in frontal impact protection for both driver and passenger. In side impact testing, the 3 scored five stars for the front passengers and four stars for the rear. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the 3 earned the highest rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The 2011 Mazda 3 has refined road manners that will likely come as a pleasant surprise to most economy car shoppers. Thanks to its performance-oriented chassis tuning, the 3 is blessed with minimal body roll and a healthy amount of grip on twisty blacktop, and the steering is quick and communicative. In the real world, this translates into a greater sense of driver confidence. The 3's highway ride is smooth enough to please most commuters, although drivers who prefer softly sprung compacts like the Toyota Corolla might think the 3 is too firm.

The beefed-up 2.5-liter engine in 3s models is the same one that powers the midsize Mazda 6. It's a wise choice for driving enthusiasts or those downsizing from a bigger, more powerful car. The smaller four-cylinder found in the 3i still isn't quite as fuel-efficient as what's found in the Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla, but it's a bit more powerful.

Interior

The 2011 Mazda 3 is a class leader in terms of interior design, quality and feature content. Most Mazda 3 hatchbacks and sedans sold won't be the upper Touring and Grand Touring models, but they'll still greet their owners with high-quality materials, comfortable front seats, ample space and easy-to-reach controls. However, the stereo controls in particular aren't as simple as those in a Civic or Elantra. The optional navigation system is a bit tedious to operate and has a small display screen, but we've generally found it to be useful, and it carries a relatively affordable price.

The Mazda 3 sedan is a bit less spacious than its competitors, particularly in back where long-legged people might feel cramped. However, the driver seat offers a wide range of adjustment (especially if equipped with the power adjustments), and the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel is a welcome feature. Taller drivers should note that the optional sunroof chews into front headroom considerably. The 3 hatchback would be our body style choice, since it offers all the sedan's high points while adding a greater level of practicality. Cargo capacity (with the rear seats up) is 17 cubic feet with the hatch, but only 11.8 with the sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Mazda 3.

5(68%)
4(21%)
3(10%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.6
81 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 81 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Really Quite Impressive
beeminbobby,05/19/2011
I recently decided to impose some voluntary belt tightening in car payments and gas consumption. Over the past 20 years I've driven a number of BMW's, Audi's and Acura's, but "downgrading" to the Mazda 3 really wasn't a big deal. The car is very comfortable and quiet, is relatively fun to drive, and is for sure more reliable than BMW or Audi. No, it doesn't have all the "bells and whistles", performance capabilities, or panache and ego stroke of a BMW, but I also have a car payment that is less than half of what I used to have! Maybe I can retire 5 years sooner now!!
Love This Car
pradis,07/11/2011
I have only owned My Mazda3 for a few days now, and I've never owned one before. My previous car was a 2009 Honda Fit. I thought I was very happy with the Fit, but there is little comparison to the Mazda3. I have the 2.5 liter, S trim package with all the bells and whistles. This car feels like one costing much more. I have heard people complain about road noise, but compared to my Fit, it is very quiet. I got 0% financing too which let me upgrade the tech for the car. Road handling, accelaration, and over-all feel are just excellent in the 3. Gas milage is a bit lower than some expect, but my Fit barely got 30mi on the highway. So pretty comparable, and the Mazda is way more fun!
All Around Winner
ClausS,11/21/2010
To the person that wants rims and not hubcaps--buy ANY trim level except the very cheapest and you have alloys? That's a no brainer - The 2011 is near exactly the same as the 10 but the rear headrests tilt and they added a Moonroof/Bose pac as standard on all GT trims so the only upgrade it the tech which they toyed with by trading the aforementioned for the Xenons, Leds and rain sense wipers + auto headlight. Also switched to Synthetic 0W-20 oil! good move! Great car others pale, a honda fit? please 15" rims -zzz , I love the design as its grown on me and quite frankly I'm sick of insecure people that need mean looking cars , the smile is great! as is the car!
To much oil loss
dacrunner,12/19/2011
I purchased a 2011 Mazda3 seven months ago, and have 21,000 miles. My local Mazda dealer has changed the oil every 5,000 miles using 5W20F oil. Every oil change the level has been a quart low. At the 10,000 mile change I ask the service manager to check the level before the oil was drained, he did and confirmed it to be a qt. low. At the 15,000 mile changed they again checked the oil and confirmed it to be a qt. low, and that we had an issue. At 20,000 miles they again said it was low but that was acceptable for my engine. The service manager just called me and said he has it in writing that 1 qt./1500 miles is acceptable for my car and I should be very pleased my car does as well as it is.
See all 81 reviews of the 2011 Mazda 3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
167 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2011 Mazda 3 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall2 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall2 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat2 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Mazda 3

Used 2011 Mazda 3 Overview

The Used 2011 Mazda 3 is offered in the following submodels: 3 Hatchback, 3 Sedan. Available styles include i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A), s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 5A), s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A), s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M), s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 5A), s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M), and i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Mazda 3?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Mazda 3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Mazda 3 i Touring is priced between $3,500 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 77169 and145844 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Mazda 3 i Sport is priced between $4,995 and$6,195 with odometer readings between 109415 and142618 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Mazda 3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Mazda 3 for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2011 3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,500 and mileage as low as 77169 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Mazda 3.

Can't find a used 2011 Mazda 3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 3 for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,888.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,287.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 3 for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,936.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,115.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Mazda 3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda 3 lease specials

