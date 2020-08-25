Used 2013 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me
2,438 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 98,424 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995$1,984 Below Market
- 97,170 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,750
- 60,803 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,995$1,902 Below Market
- 98,664 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,499$3,254 Below Market
- 72,859 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,999$1,572 Below Market
- 97,012 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995$1,292 Below Market
- 90,814 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495$2,678 Below Market
- 118,006 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995$1,411 Below Market
- 123,967 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,690$1,144 Below Market
- 114,852 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,500$1,085 Below Market
- 72,356 miles
$9,999$1,223 Below Market
- 120,761 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,822$1,328 Below Market
- 60,144 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,480$1,543 Below Market
- 128,946 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$5,977$1,640 Below Market
- 100,069 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,998
- 108,848 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,825$1,039 Below Market
- 87,363 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,495
- 75,350 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,470
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda 3 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 3
Read recent reviews for the Mazda 3
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.338 Reviews
Report abuse
Griffin,09/12/2016
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
My wife bought a 2013 Mazda3 i Touring manual sedan used with about 6k miles. We liked it so much I bought a 2012 Mazdaspeed3 (manual hatchback) with about 40k miles. We've put about 45k miles on each of them since, and love these cars. High-level pros: fun to drive, cheap to run/maintain. High-level cons: cabin noise a little high. Performance For its class, the i Touring's 155 hp keeps the small car zippy. You're not blown away, but stepping on the gas puts a smile on your face and lets you merge with ease. The clutch and shifter are light and excellent. My gripe about the manual is that 5th and 6th gear ratios are too close together, making 5th almost worthless. Handling If you enjoy the act of driving, at least test drive this car. It'll make you wonder why anyone buys a Civic/Corolla/Elantra. The responsiveness is great and the brakes induce confidence. The agile handling comes at the cost of a stiffer ride, but if you enjoy driving, you prefer feeling the road instead of floating over it anyway. The seats are comfortable enough for none of that to be jarring, and they have enough bolstering for you to really enjoy taking curves at speed. Interior This is mostly personal preference, but I find the interior a nice place to be. Controls are easy to access and intuitive, and the bluetooth works reliably. The seats were comfortable even when driving 15 hrs a day on a cross-country trip, but I'm a skinny 5'8", so I can't speak to fitting larger people. The road noise is more pronounced than I'd like, so rough roads are tiring on the ears. Note that a new set of quieter tires has significantly improved road noise compared to the OEM tires, but it's still no Lexus. The engine is fairly quiet during normal driving, but has a nice sound when you rev it up. A few minor rattles have sprung up already, but they're only noticeable on certain roads and when paying attention for them. Trunk space has been adequate, but I don't often need to haul much. Cost to run/maintain The manual Mazda3 i Touring got about 38-39 mpg highway on a cross-country trip, with LA city rush hour mileage (averaging about 20 mph) closer to 26 mpg. With only 57k miles, unsurprisingly not a thing has needed repair. I've done full synthetic oil changes every 5k miles and replaced the tires once the originals were getting too old.
Related Mazda 3 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2014
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2016
- Used Nissan Rogue 2015
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2015
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2015
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2014
- Used Ford F-150 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Used Toyota Camry
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Acura MDX
- Used INFINITI G35
- Used Lexus RX 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used Ford Expedition
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe
- Used BMW X5
Shop used models by city
- Used Mazda 5 Saint Paul MN
- Used Mazda MPV Alexandria VA
- Used Mazda Tribute Arlington TX
- Used Mazda Tribute Nashua NH
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Allentown PA
- Used Mazda CX-30 Garland TX
- Used Mazda 5 Orlando FL
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF San Francisco CA
- Used Mazda CX-9 Reno NV
- Used Mazda 5 Huntington Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Forester News
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition