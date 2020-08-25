Used 2013 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me

2,438 listings
3 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,438 listings
  • 2013 Mazda 3 i SV in Black
    used

    2013 Mazda 3 i SV

    98,424 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $1,984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 3 i Sport in Gray
    used

    2013 Mazda 3 i Sport

    97,170 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,750

    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2013 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring

    60,803 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $1,902 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 3 i Touring in Silver
    used

    2013 Mazda 3 i Touring

    98,664 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,499

    $3,254 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 3 i Sport in Silver
    used

    2013 Mazda 3 i Sport

    72,859 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    $1,572 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 3 i SV in Silver
    used

    2013 Mazda 3 i SV

    97,012 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $1,292 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 3 i Touring in Black
    used

    2013 Mazda 3 i Touring

    90,814 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,495

    $2,678 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 3 i SV in Silver
    used

    2013 Mazda 3 i SV

    118,006 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $1,411 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 3 i Sport in Silver
    used

    2013 Mazda 3 i Sport

    123,967 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,690

    $1,144 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2013 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring

    114,852 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,500

    $1,085 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring in White
    used

    2013 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring

    72,356 miles
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $1,223 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 3 i Touring in Gray
    used

    2013 Mazda 3 i Touring

    120,761 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,822

    $1,328 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 3 i SV in White
    used

    2013 Mazda 3 i SV

    60,144 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,480

    $1,543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 3 i Touring in White
    used

    2013 Mazda 3 i Touring

    128,946 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $5,977

    $1,640 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 3 i Touring in Black
    used

    2013 Mazda 3 i Touring

    100,069 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,998

    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 3 i SV in Black
    used

    2013 Mazda 3 i SV

    108,848 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $6,825

    $1,039 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 3 i Touring in White
    used

    2013 Mazda 3 i Touring

    87,363 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 3 i Touring in Gray
    used

    2013 Mazda 3 i Touring

    75,350 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,470

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda 3 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,438 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 3

Read recent reviews for the Mazda 3
Overall Consumer Rating
4.338 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
  • 5
    (55%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (11%)
If you like driving, you'll love this car
Griffin, 09/12/2016
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
My wife bought a 2013 Mazda3 i Touring manual sedan used with about 6k miles. We liked it so much I bought a 2012 Mazdaspeed3 (manual hatchback) with about 40k miles. We've put about 45k miles on each of them since, and love these cars. High-level pros: fun to drive, cheap to run/maintain. High-level cons: cabin noise a little high. Performance For its class, the i Touring's 155 hp keeps the small car zippy. You're not blown away, but stepping on the gas puts a smile on your face and lets you merge with ease. The clutch and shifter are light and excellent. My gripe about the manual is that 5th and 6th gear ratios are too close together, making 5th almost worthless. Handling If you enjoy the act of driving, at least test drive this car. It'll make you wonder why anyone buys a Civic/Corolla/Elantra. The responsiveness is great and the brakes induce confidence. The agile handling comes at the cost of a stiffer ride, but if you enjoy driving, you prefer feeling the road instead of floating over it anyway. The seats are comfortable enough for none of that to be jarring, and they have enough bolstering for you to really enjoy taking curves at speed. Interior This is mostly personal preference, but I find the interior a nice place to be. Controls are easy to access and intuitive, and the bluetooth works reliably. The seats were comfortable even when driving 15 hrs a day on a cross-country trip, but I'm a skinny 5'8", so I can't speak to fitting larger people. The road noise is more pronounced than I'd like, so rough roads are tiring on the ears. Note that a new set of quieter tires has significantly improved road noise compared to the OEM tires, but it's still no Lexus. The engine is fairly quiet during normal driving, but has a nice sound when you rev it up. A few minor rattles have sprung up already, but they're only noticeable on certain roads and when paying attention for them. Trunk space has been adequate, but I don't often need to haul much. Cost to run/maintain The manual Mazda3 i Touring got about 38-39 mpg highway on a cross-country trip, with LA city rush hour mileage (averaging about 20 mph) closer to 26 mpg. With only 57k miles, unsurprisingly not a thing has needed repair. I've done full synthetic oil changes every 5k miles and replaced the tires once the originals were getting too old.
Report abuse
